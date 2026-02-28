Blue Jays Predicted to Land Talented Cardinals Pitcher Before End of Season

With spring training underway for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team will be hoping to replicate the success that they had in 2025 with another strong season. However, they might need some more help in order to do so.

The Blue Jays came out of a little bit of nowhere last year in the American League and never let up. Despite being chased down by the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the division, Toronto was ultimately able to hold on and win the East.

That success continued in the playoffs all the way to the World Series, where they were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays weren't far off from beating the Dodgers in Game 7, and they entered the winter very aggressively to try to improve. While the offseason in general was a success, they did miss on a few targets.

Overall, the team is once again looking strong on paper and will undoubtedly be a contender in the AL. However, they will also likely be continuing to try to improve their team throughout the season, as shown by their mindset this winter.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Blue Jays would land St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher JoJo Romero before the end of the season.

Romero Would Strengthen Bullpen

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

With the Cardinals in the midst of a fire sale, pretty much everyone is going to be available to be traded for at some point this season. Romero is one of the most likely players to be dealt in all of baseball because he is entering the final year of his contract on a team that is clearly going to be a seller.

The talented left-hander could be the primary closer for St. Louis to start the year, which will be a slightly different role for him. The southpaw was excellent in 2025, and it is a bit surprising that he hasn’t been moved yet. Last season, he totaled a 4-6 record and 2.07 ERA in 61 innings pitched.

For the Blue Jays, adding a left-hander with the skill level of Romero would help strengthen the bullpen quite a bit. Pitching has been a priority for the team to improve this winter, and the southpaw could be one of the best options available in the bullpen.

Due to the Cardinals' likely struggle right from the start of the campaign, it will be interesting to see how long they elect to hold on to their talented relief pitcher.