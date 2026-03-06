Comparing Two Strikeout Machines Blue Jays Can Choose From for Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays have ridden a roller coaster of an offseason after their defeat in the World Series. The Jays' biggest weakness last season was their pitching staff, and that is no longer their problem, at least on paper.

In 2025, the Blue Jays led with their bats, but by the end of this season, they could have the best rotation in baseball.

Trey Yesavage

Kevin Gausman

Dylan Cease

Cody Ponce

Shane Bieber

José Berríos

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While it is fairly easy to make a case for any one of the pitchers on the list as to who should throw the first pitch of Toronto's season, two clear front-runners have established their talents at retiring batters: Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage.

If Cease were to be named the starter, it would be the second time in his career, and first since 2023 with the Chicago White Sox. If it is Yesavage who gets the nod, it will kick off his rookie season in tremendous fashion.

Yesavage

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. f | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Anybody who was slightly paying attention last year remembers the young pitcher who took over during the postseason with a record-setting performance. Yesavage had started 2025 at the very bottom of the pipeline, but finished in the Fall Classic.

Only one starter had more strikeouts- Blake Snell. Snell had a measly two more batters retired, but spent nearly seven more innings on the mound than Yesavage. He might be entering his rookie season, but that is no concern.

If the Blue Jays had this much faith in him last year, then it seems likely that an Opening Day start would be the opposite of surprising.

Cease

Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While Yesavage has yet to establish himself, simply because of his age and experience, Cease is well-known for his ability to throw strikes. Since becoming a primary starter in 2021, he has yet to make fewer than 32 starts, and in that time, he has posted five consecutive seasons with at least 214 strikeouts.

With the players standing behind him, this could easily be the best season of an already impressive career. The Blue Jays felt it necessary to lock Cease down to a massive 7-year $210 million contract, proving that they are expecting much from him.

Dylan Cease looking sharp in his first inning of #SpringTraining action for the @BlueJays 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z4VRY3KvV9 — MLB (@MLB) February 28, 2026

The final Friday of this month will officially kick off the Blue Jays' season and their redemption tour. Setting the tone for the year is incredibly important, especially when their first series is at Rogers Centre.

There isn't a bad pitcher in the bunch by any means, but it seems like either of these two should hear their names called for their opener against the Athletics.