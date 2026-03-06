Blue Jays Provide New Update on Ricky Tiedemann Elbow Soreness

Spring training is supposed to be about building momentum, and for a while, Ricky Tiedemann was doing exactly that. Now, 10 days after being shut down with left elbow soreness, Blue Jays fans are still waiting to hear he has thrown a baseball again.

Sportsnet reporter Arden Zwelling reported that Tiedemann has not yet resumed throwing after being shut down in late February following a side session where he felt discomfort in his left elbow. An MRI came back clean, with no structural damage found, which was the best possible result given the circumstances.

Manager John Schneider kept it short but hopeful, saying, "Hopefully in the next couple of days he should be back at it." For a fan base that has been here before with this kid, that quote lands somewhere between relief and cautious dread.

Tiedemann missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery and managed just 17.1 innings in 2024 before going under the knife. Coming into this spring, there was genuine optimism around him.

He had adjusted his slider grip to reduce strain on the elbow, looked noticeably better in his second live batting practice session than his first, and was finally starting to resemble the pitcher that made him one of the most exciting young arms in the game. Then the side session happened.

Ricky Tiedemann's Role and Return Timeline for Blue Jays in 2026

Ricky Tiedemann | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays were never expecting Tiedemann on the Opening Day roster. The rotation is already full, with Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman headlining, and Trey Yesavage having earned his spot after a strong debut late last season.

The plan was Triple-A Buffalo to start, build innings, and work toward a late-season bullpen role in Toronto. That path is still there, but the elbow needs to cooperate. The Blue Jays have been active in building out their bullpen this offseason, which is exactly the kind of environment Tiedemann would be stepping into if he gets healthy.

What makes this injury difficult is the history. Same elbow, same anxiety, same waiting. The MRI is clean and Schneider sounds optimistic, but 10 days without throwing is not nothing. Tiedemann has a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and the kind of secondary stuff that keeps hitters off balance. The talent has never been the question. Staying healthy long enough to use it has.

If he gets back throwing in the next couple of days without any new issues, this is a bump in the road. If it drags on, the questions get louder fast.