Pair of Blue Jays Pitching Prospects Each Receive Concerning Injury Updates

The Toronto Blue Jays are approaching their next set of spring training matchups, but they won't be in the company of two of their prospects.

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, a set of Blue Jays prospects is grappling with injuries right now. Chay Yeager and Ricky Tiedemann both suffered injuries last week during sessions.

Yeager, a right-handed pitcher, reportedly experienced discomfort in his right elbow and is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. As noted by Zwelling, surgery is not off the table just yet.

Blue Jays prospect Chay Yeager experienced right elbow discomfort during a live BP last week.



He’s seeing Dr Keith Meister on Tuesday. Surgery is a possibility. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 24, 2026

Similar to Yeager, fellow prospect Tiedemann is also experiencing elbow soreness, but in his left elbow. Fortunately, he had an MRI, which didn't reveal any signs of structural damage. This should offer the ballclub a sense of hope.

Ricky Tiedemann experienced left elbow soreness after a side session last week. He went for an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage.



He’ll take a week off from throwing and be re-evaluated after that. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 24, 2026

What Does This Mean for Toronto?

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ricky Tiedemann | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

During Yeager's 2025 season in the minor leagues, he posted a 2.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 55.2 innings pitched through 42 games, one of which he started. As for Tiedemann, he is no stranger to being injured.

The left-hander was sidelined for his entire season last year, along with much of his 2024 campaign, due to undergoing the dreaded Tommy John surgery. At just 23 years old, Tiedemann has become quite familiar with watching from the sidelines, unable to provide support for his teammates on the mound.

This is incredibly frustrating for all involved, but particularly because leading up to his side session when he was injured, things seemed to be playing out in his favor. He looks strong, steady and ready to start producing results.

In fact, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com states that last week, Tiedemann even stated, "I feel amazing. Everything feels great. It's just about seeing live batters and getting that back, but health-wise? Everything's been money."

It would be fair to be worried about whether this is the start of a downward spiral for Toronto, or if this is simply a minor dip. But with the Blue Jays looking to zero in on their pitching in hopes of reaching postseason contention once again, this is far from a desirable way to kick off spring training.

For a silver lining, however, now is the time to get injuries out of the way. Once the regular season commences, it will be time to dial back in and ultimately hit the ground running.

Additional status updates regarding Yeager and Tiedemann have yet to be released, but for now, they're seeking medical advice.