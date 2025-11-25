Blue Jays Have Reportedly 'Checked In' on Premier Trade Candidate This Winter

The Toronto Blue Jays have quite a bit of work to do this winter to maintain their level of competition heading into 2026.

After a World Series run in which they were nearly able to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers, they came up just a little bit short. Now, they will want to continue to build around their core and add more talent to the roster in an attempt to get back to that spot.

One of the biggest concerns is how their middle infield plays out, as with Bo Bichette hitting the open market, they will need a shortstop or second baseman to replace him if he leaves.

An option that they may end up looking into is infielder Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who is not actively being shopped, but with that said, a recent report indicates they are listening to offers.

Adding Marte would likely raise the ceiling of the franchise even further and would help immensely in building the infield once again if Bichette were to leave.

What is the Latest Report on a Ketel Marte Trade?

Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently discussed the probability of a Marte trade, as well as the teams involved in the process. According to his report, there is "at least a 50-50 chance" that Marte is dealt, and that the Diamondbacks are "actively listening" to offers.

Following that, he noted that "...nothing is close, but multiple teams have checked in. Among the teams that have checked in, the Phillies and the Blue Jays."

Jays & Phillies have checked in on Marte. https://t.co/Fwtt3q2ytY — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 25, 2025

This would make for an extremely interesting trade if Toronto were to pursue it, as it would be high-cost no doubt, but the improvement to the team would obviously be immense. Morosi stated that Marte does not have Philadelphia or Toronto on his no trade clause, so both teams could acquire him without his permission due to that.

A future middle infield of Marte and Andrés Giménez is extremely promising, and if Bichette were to leave on the open market, it may be a reality. This move could even happen before he signs elsewhere, as the market could just be beyond what the Blue Jays want to pay Bichette, and instead, they choose to turn to another option.

Marte is one of the biggest trade candidates this winter, maybe the second biggest behind only Tarik Skubal. Acquiring him would take a lot, but it would also be an exceptional move to pair him with the current core of players in the lineup.