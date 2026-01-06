The Toronto Blue Jays have had an excellent offseason so far, but there are still some looming questions for the franchise. Arguably, the most significant one will be what they end up doing with their star free agent slugger.

After a great run and nearly winning the World Series in 2025, the Blue Jays have been very aggressive this winter to improve an already good team. This is an excellent thing for the fan base to see with Toronto not caring about what it costs to put the best product on the field.

With the desire to get back to the World Series in 2026, they have done a good job of improving those chances with the moves made so far this winter. Even though it has been a great offseason so far, there is still one major question for the team, and that could dictate whether or not they can become the favorite to win the whole thing next year.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Blue Jays star Bo Bichette would sign a creative three-year, $120 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers with options to opt out in the first two years.

Similar Deal to Alex Bregman

With Bichette’s market perhaps not what was expected this offseason, this would be a creative way for him to get some security with a multi-year deal, but also have the upside to bet on himself to do better.

This is a similar scenario to what Bregman did with the Boston Red Sox last winter after he wasn’t getting the offers he was seeking. The talented third baseman turned it into a positive and is now one of the top free agents on the market once again.

For Bichette, it is a bit surprising at his age that he would have to potentially do something like this, but the market just simply might not be there for him yet. For the Dodgers, he would provide them with another star to help them in their quest to win three straight championships.

With the moves by Toronto so far, they could be planning on parting ways with Bichette and potentially pivoting to Kyle Tucker if they are going to make another splash. The young slugger would undoubtedly help the Dodgers this winter, and he very well could end up facing what would be his former team in the World Series.

