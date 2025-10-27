Blue Jays Reveal What Position Bo Bichette Will Play in Game 3 of World Series
The World Series is officially kicking off in California at Dodger Stadium. The first two games finished up at Rogers Centre and both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers took home a win. The two each had a day off to travel across the country, but the next three days will all bring action.
The lineups haven't been totally solidified for the Game 3 of the World Series, but one thing is for certain for the Blue Jays at second base. Bo Bichette will be out of position once again since returning from his knee injury. This will be the second start he's ever made at second base in the majors.
The opener at Rogers Centre on Oct. 24 was Bichette's return to action after he was injured back at the beginning of September following a collision at the plate with the New York Yankees' catcher. He's been missed , but now he is back.
Bichette didn't play the entire nine innings in Game 1. Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in and replaced him after he reached first base in the bottom of the sixth following a walk. Toronto went on to have a blistering nine-run during that same frame.
In Game 2, Bichette didn't start. Manager John Schneider said that was the plan entering the contest, but they did get him into the action as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning before he remained in at second base for the rest of the way.
Despite not playing his normal position of shortstop, he looked comfortable at the keystone. Bichette has a feel for the game and looked smooth at second base, which will allow the Blue Jays to keep his bat in the lineup.
Bo Bichette's Impact This Season
Bichette was on track to have arguably the best season of his career, as he was about to post his first 100 RBI year. He fell just six shy after missing nearly the last full of month baseball. Despite not playing much in September, he still finished near the top of baseball amongst shortstops:
- 181 Hits (second)
- 44 Doubles (second)
- 94 RBI (third)
- .311 Batting Average
- (tied for first)
- .357 On-Base Percentage (third)
- .483 Slugging Percentage (second)
- .840 OPS (tied for third)
Toronto is up against arguably the best pitching staff in baseball, so if they are going to win the World Series, they will need Bichette's offesne back in full force.
The Blue Jays are looking to set the tone at Dodger Stadium and take the lead back in the series on Monday night. These two will battle it out for three consecutive days and will return to Toronto on Friday if a Game 6 is needed.