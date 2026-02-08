Blue Jays Sign Josh Fleming to Bolster Spring Training Bullpen Options

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t done boosting their bullpen options for spring training, which starts next week in Dunedin, Fla.

The Blue Jays announced on Saturday that they signed left-handed relief pitcher Josh Fleming to a minor-league deal with an invitation to Major League spring training. In addition, Toronto invited two other pitchers to Major League spring training — right-hander Tanner Andrews and right-hander Nate Garkow.

Fleming hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2024, but he gives Toronto another left-handed option to explore when pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday.

Blue Jays Newest Reliever Signing

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Josh Fleming. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Fleming pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, as he went 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 25 games, including three starts and one save. He struck out 17 and walked 14 in 31.1 innings. He was designated for assignment twice, the latter of which was in July of that year, and he opted to be a free agent.

He landed with the Seattle Mariners a month later but never got back to the Majors. Seattle hung onto him on a minor league contract in 2025, assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma, released him and then re-signed him. In total, he went 5-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 47 games. Seattle let him hit free agency in November.

Before that he was with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2020-23, during which he went 19-13 with a 4.88 ERA as a reliever and swing starter. His rookie year was his best season, as he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts) as the Rays reached the World Series in the COVID-19 shortened season.

Andrews signed with the Blue Jays on a minor league deal in November. The right-hander has never pitched in the Majors and was Miami’s 10th round pick in 2018 out of Purdue. The 30-year-old has a career record of 19-17 with a 4.50 ERA in 135 games. He has 321 strikeouts and 120 walks in 309.2 innings.

Garkow signed with the Blue Jays in 2024 and has been a part of the organization since then. In two seasons he is 8-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 54 games, all in relief. He has struck out 120 and walked 42 in 77.2 innings.

The Blue Jays issued a first wave of non-roster invitations earlier this week, including RHP Jorge Alcala, LHP Javen Coleman, RHP Chad Dallas, RHP Ryan Jennings, RHP Fernando Perez, LHP Michael Plassmeyer, RHP Yariel Rodriguez, RHP Connor Seabold, RHP Gage Stanifer, RHP CJ Van Eyk and RHP Chay Yeager.

