What Framber Valdez Signing Must Indicate for the Toronto Blue Jays

In a move that felt right out of left field, the Detroit Tigers have signed the top remaining free agent on the market, Framber Valdez, to a three-year, $115 million deal. The Toronto Blue Jays had reportedly been interested in Valdez as of Feb 3, according to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.

Now, the Blue Jays are without Valdez and look to hold down the AL East again this season with an ace signing of their own, Dylan Cease. However, seeing that Toronto missed out on Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers and now Valdez to the Tigers, it could only mean one thing.

The Blue Jays Aren't Making Anymore Splashes

The Toronto Blue Jays flag flies. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

After representing the American League in the World Series, the Blue Jays pounced quickly to add pieces to their roster in looking to get right back to the promised land in 2026. Cease stands out as the big acquisition, but other notable signees can be seen below.

3B Kazuma Okamoto (4-year deal)

RP Tyler Rogers (3-year deal)

SP Cody Ponce (3-year deal)

RP Chase Lee (trade with Tigers)

DH Eloy Jiménez (re-signed; MiLB deal)

Toronto Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto speaks to the media during an introductory press conference. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

All that in mind, missing out on Valdez feels to have been the last major free agent that Toronto could have added, and now they're content with the roster they've constructed for the new campaign. Which is completely fine, especially when looking at the starting pitching depth.

According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have the ninth-best starting pitching depth in Major League Baseball. The likes of Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce and Trey Yesevage make Toronto stand out as a team that didn't need Valdez in the first place.

If they are looking to add more depth to the starting rotation, perhaps they can now pivot to options such as Lucas Giolito and Nick Martinez, both of whom the Tigers had interest in before their big splash, or even reunite with Chris Bassitt, or keep an open mind of a Max Scherzer return.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If there were a move to be made, they could use some help in the bullpen, especially in the depth department, which ranks as the 13th-best according to FanGraphs.

All in all, the Blue Jays don't need to make another big splash for their offseason to be viewed as successful. As of right now and until further notice, they're the team to beat in the American League, and the team doesn't look as if it has taken a step in the wrong direction following their Game 7 defeat.

