Blue Jays Star Outfielder George Springer Leaves Game With Fractured Toe

The Toronto Blue Jays rough start to the 2026 season continued on Saturday when George Springer left with a fractured left big toe, as reported by MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. As the defending American League champions, there was a lot of excitement for the 2026 season, but so far that enthusiasm has been cut down by injuries and a rough start on the field.

Toronto began April on a six game skid, being swept by the Chicago White Sox and losing two out of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two series of the month. At the end of March, Cody Ponce went on the IL with what turned out to be an ACL injury. Alejandro Kirk fractured his thumb and now Springer goes down with an injury.

The Blue Jays were already down a solid middle of the order bat, but with Springer out, they lose a huge source of power. During a start where the Blue Jays can't seem to catch a break, Springer is the latest blow.

Springer's Timeline is Still Unknown

Toronto Blue Jays player George Springer. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

During an at-bat in the third inning of Saturday's game, Springer fouled off a ball off of his foot. He walked around in pain after the foul ball, but stayed in the game until his spot in the order came up next. As the DH, he had a couple of innings to see how it felt, but was ultimately replaced by Myles Straw.

George Springer had to leave the game with a left toe fracture after fouling a pitch off his foot in the third inning pic.twitter.com/esUbWUhMC5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

After the x-ray revealed the fracture, Springer was sent for a CT scan and the team will have a better idea of wether or not he will need an IL stint or for how long, according to Matheson.

Springer had been off to a rough start at the plate this season. In 14 games, he was slashing .185/.290/.370 with a .660 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs.

The Blue Jays offense as a whole has been down, with a 104 wRC+ to begin the season, compared to their 112 mark last season.

Springer was a huge part of Toronto's 2025 season, in the regular season and the playoffs. In a bounce back effort as a 35-year-old, Springer his 32 home runs with a .959 OPS.

It's a big blow for Toronto, who doesn't have anyone who could step in and replicate the veteran's presence in the lineup or his production. There are a plethora of outfielders on the roster who could fill in at DH for the time being, but that would likely be if it was just a short IL stint.

If Springer is going to be out for a longer amount of time, there is an option down in the minors. The Athletic's Mitch Bannon speculated that veteran outfielder and power hitter Eloy Jimenez could be next up. He is hitting .257 with a home run for Triple-A Buffalo, but since he isn't on the 40 man roster, a move will need to be made.

Time will tell how long Springer will be out for, but Toronto will be waiting impatientily to get his bat back in the lineup.