How Blue Jays Slugger George Springer ‘Speaks’ for Blue Jays Superstar

There is no question who the man is in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse. He plays first base and, if his contract has anything to do with it, he’ll end his career north of the border.

Even experienced superstars like George Springer know it, as he told MLB Network Radio recently.

“There’s no secret you know — he's our guy,” Springer said. “He’s a household name, a Top 5 guy, so anytime he speaks guys will listen. He’s more of the ‘I’m just going to show you’ type of guy and I think that speaks volumes.”

Springer and Guerrero have been teammates since Springer signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays in free agency before the 2021 season. The former Houston Astros star has watched the youngster grow up into one of the best players in the game, one that signed a 14-year, $500 million deal that kicks in starting in 2026.

But even the biggest stars like to communicate a certain way. Guerrero is no exception and sometimes that requires Springer to do the talking.

George Springer on Talking ‘For’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"I'm a little bit louder which is hard to believe because he's extremely loud."



During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Springer was told that Guerrero said that when he has something to say he usually has Springer say it. The veteran outfielder chuckled, talked about how Guerrero is a “household name” and then admitted him as communication conduit didn’t make sense for one key reason — volume.

“If he has anything he wants to say, he seems to make me say it, which doesn’t make any sense,” Springer said. “But you know, I love the guy and I understand what he’s saying. I understand his message a lot of the time. So, I think it’s just that I’m a little bit louder, which is hard to believe because he’s extremely loud. But it’s fun man, I love the guy.”

If the Blue Jays are going to break through this season and win their first World Series since the 1993 season, Guerrero and Springer will have a lot to do with it.

Guerrero is coming off a 2025 in which he was an All-Star and finished 13th in American League MVP voting after he slashed .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. In his seven MLB seasons he has a slash of .288/.366/.495 with 183 home runs and 591 RBI. He is a five-time All-Star, an AL Gold Glove winner at first base, a two-time AL Silver Slugger winner and an AL Championship Series MVP.

Springer is coming off a season in which he slashed .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs and 84 RBI. He was part of Houston’s 2017 World Series championship team and was the World Series MVP. He is a four-time All-Star and a three-time AL Silver Slugger.