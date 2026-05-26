Blue Jays May Need George Springer Back in Outfield After Costly Loss

Monday was full of drama for the Toronto Blue Jays before their game started as Dylan Cease was placed on the injured list, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was left out of the starting lineup after he was hit by a pitch the day before.

However, there was a bright spot as the Jays welcomed back with open arms outfielder Nathan Lukes. So, with the dome open and a little bit of momentum going for Toronto, they were looking for a W to start the series against the Miami Marlins.

The exact opposite came to be even though Trey Yesavage took the hill.

Yesavage was having himself a game, but rookie Yohendrick Pinango actually showed off his inexperience in the majors with a handful of errors that quickly put the Marlins ahead of the Jays. Pinango let down his fellow rookie in the 6th and the Jays fell behind 5-1, which eventually led to an 8-2 loss.

Rough inning for Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Piñango



Misreads what could've been a lineout, and it ends up being a two-out RBI double for Javier Sanoja.#Marlins lead, 5-1, going into the bottom of the sixth inning pic.twitter.com/efPNq3Z20W — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) May 26, 2026

Now, the outfield is full of options, especially with Lukes back. While Pinango has shown struggles defensively, he can't be out of the starting rotation as he is hitting over .300 with runners in scoring position, seemingly one of the few who have been clutch this year.

With Addison Barger not having begun throwing yet, the Blue Jays need to make adjustments in the outfield while keeping Pinango's bat in the order, and the answer to this dilemma seems quite obvious:

CF Daulton Varsho

LF Nathan Lukes

RF George Springer

DH Yohendrick Pinango

Why Springer Wasn't Originally Playing Defense

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Toronto's 3x Silver Slugger had his own lengthy stint on IL after hitting a foul ball off of his foot which actually fractured his big toe. Mind you, he returned to the team, but that toe had not healed by any means.

Maybe if things were different for the Jays this season, he would have waited to come back to the dugout, but as the team has been dismantled by injuries this year, he wanted to play through the pain, and painful it was.

Lately, however, Springer is looking more and more like himself. He has three homers in his last eight games to complement four RBI in his last five. But it isn't just his bat, but running the bases as he looks stronger each time he turns the corner.

So, it seems safe to say that he was staying out of the field because his toe was still quite the bother and John Schneider didn't want to risk further injury. But if he is feeling considerably better this has to be the move that the Blue Jays make.

Lukes is back, and the team needs to take some pressure off the rookie. Let Pinango swing and let the defensive veterans do what they do.