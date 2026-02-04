Blue Jays Confirmed by Insider to Be Pursuing Top Free Agent Ace Framber Valdez

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be done with their offseason splash moves just yet.

Following a heartbreaking pursuit of Kyle Tucker that ended in the slugger signing with the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto looked like they were gonna have to roll with what they had.

Coming off a big winter in terms of spending on the pitching staff, another starting arm seemed like the last thing the Blue Jays would go after, but the way free agency has played out, it seems they may be trying to jump on a unique opportunity in Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez.

After several days of the team being loosely linked to Valdez, baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post dropped a bomb on Tuesday night when he revealed that Toronto is indeed one of several teams interested in acquiring the left-hander.

Heyman Report Confirms Speculation on Blue Jays Valdez Interest

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While Toronto certainly already has a deep rotation, injuries are inevitable and adding a second ace at the top of the staff along with Dylan Cease has the potential to create arguably the best rotation in baseball.

This would also free up the Blue Jays to possibly consider a trade if they wanted to deal pitching for offensive help likely in the outfield or package together with one of their bad contracts to get a team to bite.

Notably, Valdez would also be the only prominent southpaw in an extremely righty-heavy rotation, giving Toronto critical balance on what likely would not be a huge commitment of a contract, potentially even a short-term deal.

For a guy who has a 14.9 bWAR over the last four years with a 3.21 ERA in 121 starts and a record of 57-35 as one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball, it would be a massive bargain and a huge boost to the chances of getting back to the World Series.

Who Are Blue Jays Bidding Against to Sign Valdez?

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Given Heyman's mention that Toronto is just one of "several" teams who are involved, it's safe to say the Blue Jays are not the only ones trying to swoop in late on Valdez.

Throughout the process, the teams most heavily connected have included the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, so it's safe to say that trio is very much still involved in the process. An interesting fourth threat could emerge as well should the Detroit Tigers win their arbitration hearing against Tarik Skubal and have an extra $13 million to spend.

With things getting this late, a return to Houston cannot be ruled out either if Valdez simply decides to stay with the only big league team he has ever known.

Ultimately, if Toronto wants Valdez badly, they are going to have to put forth a lucrative short-term offer that convinces him to put pen to paper and come north of the border. It remains to be seen if that is realistic or not, but clearly, the Blue Jays are trying to make it happen.

