Blue Jays Latest MLB Ranking Disappointing After World Series Run

The offseason for baseball in 2025 is rapidly coming to a close as spring training is a mere month away. A few teams have taken full advantage of the players that became free agents, and that includes the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are looking for redemption in 2026 after coming up short against the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in an extra-inning Game 7 thriller in hte World Series. From the get-go, general manager Ross Atkins and the entire organization have been aggressive in trying to beef up their current roster.

There is no question that the additions they have made make them the clear front-runner for the American League Pennant, but Toronto wants to win the World Series, not just the AL.

MLB insider Joel Reuter at Bleacher Report came out with the updated power rankings at this point in the year, and the Blue Jays find themselves trailing not one, not two, but three NL teams as they come in at No.4.

"Losing Bo Bichette is a blow, but they knocked off the Yankees and Mariners last October with a middle infield of Ernie Clement and Andrés Giménez, so it's not exactly uncharted territory," stated Reuter.

The loss of Bichette cannot define the Blue Jays' 2026 season, and Reuter is in agreement that it won't. However, while Toronto has made some key additions, so have a trio of other ballclubs, and that includes the Mets, Bichette's new home.

The Mets aren't the only NL team that will be a problem for the Blue Jays, but the Cubs and the Dodgers are as well. It isn't going to be an easy path for the Jays by any means, but it is possible and will take every single player showing up day in and day out.

New Faces In Toronto

Ultimately, the biggest weakness of the Blue Jays last year was their pitching staff. So, what did they do? Added depth to the starting rotation and secured one of the best relievers in the game, Tyler Rogers.

Without having Bichette on the roster, the team will look to Okamoto to make up the production that Bichette took with him as he led the team in hits and RBI despite missing the last month of the season.

Tyler Rogers' arm angle is wicked

At the end of the day, the only power rankings that will matter are the ones released when the World Series comes to a close. The Jays are going to fight for that No.1 spot, but it is not going to be a walk in the park.

