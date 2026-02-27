Blue Jays Top Prospects in 2026 and Where They'll Likely Start Season
Spring training is a time for ballclubs to knock the rust off and see what they are working with before Opening Day rolls around, which is rapidly approaching. It is also a time for players not on the 40-man to work their way on, including prospects.
The Toronto Blue Jays aren't necessarily known for the best farm system in the game, but it is hard to deny that a lot of talent has come from their development in recent years, with not only Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Alejandro Kirk, but Trey Yesavage as well, who is shockingly still considered a prospect.
What is even harder to fathom is that Yesavage finished 2025 ranked outside the top-25 of the MLB Pipeline Top-100. After working his way through every single level of the minor leagues, Yesavage made his first start, then went on to dominate his first postseason.
So, it is more than safe to say that he will be starting the year on the 40-man roster as he is in the running for an Opening Day start, but what about some of the other top young guns in the organization?
JoJo Parker
Parker is one of those phenoms who was highly sought after during his high school career, which is why the Blue Jays picked him in the first round of the 2025 draft, No.8 overall. Without taking the field in professional baseball quite yet, MILB still listed him in the top-45 in 2025 amongst prospects.
The 19-year-old infielder will start in the rookie league when 2026 rolls around, but could quickly climb the ranks as Yesavage did. He is a player whose future in Toronto is more than something to be excited about.
Arjun Nimmala
Shortstop Nimmala is the third and final prospect of the Jays that cracked the top-100 of last year's list that was compiled at the end of the season. Back in 2023, as just a 17-year-old, Nimmala started suiting up inside Toronto's farm system.
Since then, he has climbed the ranks slowly but surely. Nimmala spent the entirety of 2025 in Single-A+. That being said, it seems likely that is where he will start, as he batted .224 while slugging under .400.
However, a pair of runners brought home in five at-bats this spring training, he could be upgraded to Double-A to kick off his season.
It would be the scandal of the year if Yesavage still finds himself as a prospect when 2026 comes to a close, but two of the Blue Jays' best could easily climb the ranks of the Top 100 this season as they continue to develop inside one of arguably the most elite offensive organizations in baseball right now.
