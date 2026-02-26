Young Shortstop Recently Named Blue Jays Best Power-Hitting Prospect

When it comes to the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospects, 22-year-old Trey Yesavage tends to come to mind. When considering his remarkable performance in the postseason, it's understandable why. But the Blue Jays have a farm system comprised of more than just Yesavage—there's other talent lurking around the corner.

Alongside the right-hander are shortstops JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala, both of whom cracked MLB's Top 100 Prospects rankings—Parker came in at No. 45, and Nimmala landed at No. 77. There is something truly special about this squad.

But of this trio, one prospect stands out the most when it comes to power-hitting. According to Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, Nimmala claims that title right now.

What Nimmala Brings to the Plate

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Nimmala is only 20 years old, but he brings older energy to the plate. Toronto picked him 20th overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, but he has yet to make a professional debut. Considering he was drafted at age 17, this was to be expected.

During his 2025 campaign with the Vancouver Canadians, Nimmala slashed .224/.313/.381 with a .694 OPS and 12 home runs through 120 games. One year prior, he slashed .232/.325/.482 with a .807 OPS and 17 homers through 90 games. Taking into account his glowing stat sheet, Dykstra, Callis and Mayo named him the Blue Jays' best power-hitting prospect.

As the trio argued, "... His 13 homers last year may not have jumped off the page, but keep in mind they were the second-most by a 19-year-old in a Northwest League season since the circuit transitioned to full-season ball."

Simply put, his young age alone should not be a reason to overlook him. If he is performing this well already, Toronto fans should be excited for his time to shine at the plate in the big leagues, whenever that time may come. He still has plenty of work left to do, but so far, he's been meeting expectations and comes with pure talent and developing skill.

Nimmala is among a handful of promising athletes who are awaiting opportunities in the Majors, but for now, they must continue developing and fine-tuning their play. With the Blue Jays having made such a stunning run in the World Series last year, energy is at an all-time high for those in the farm system, which will only help propel them forward.