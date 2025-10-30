Blue Jays Ride Trey Yesavage, Big Bats to World Series Game 5 Victory
Game 5 of the 2025 World Seres at Dodger Stadium was historic, between the home runs and the once-in-a-lifetime performance of Toronto's rookie pitcher. The Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers fought to take the lead before travelling back to Canada.
It was a rematch of the opener on the mound between Trey Yesavage from the Blue Jays and Blake Snell from the Dodgers. From the start the Jays were in full command. Now, the Jays are one win away from taking the World Series after winning Game 5, 6-1.
Highs and Lows of Game 5
The highs started quickly for the Blue Jays, in fact it came quicker than any other World Series game. The first pitch from Snell turned into a 375 foot homer by Davis Schneider. Two pitches later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a long ball of his own, his eighth of the postseason. This was the first time in World Series history that two players hit back-to-back homers to start a game.
Yesavage was nearly perfect entering the bottom of the third and staked to a 2-0 lead. He had struck out five consecutive batters when he made his first mistake and he knew it as soon as he released a fastball to the Dodgers' Kike Hernández. Hernández hit a 400 foot bomb to get the Dodgers on the board and cut the Jays lead to one.
It was the only significant mistake Yesavage made on Wednesday. By the end of the fifth he struck out 10 batters, the second most in World Series history through five innings, trailing only Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax with 11.
Snell's evening finished in the seventh after throwing the third most pitches in his entire career and his most since August of 2021. He left after 6.2 innings, as he struck out seven, allowed six hit, gave up three earned runs and four walks.
The Dodgers' bullpen then self-destructed. Addison Barger singled to start the inning followed by three wild pitches, which allowed him to score with Bo Bichette at the plate and a pair of Blue Jays still on base.
Bichette hit a single into right field which brought home another run and gave Toronto another multi-run inning. The Dodgers were lucky the damage wasn't worse as Daulton Varsho grounded into an inning-endind double play. But, Toronto had a four-run lead.
Yesavage's night ended with the final out of the seventh inning. He walked away with his name in the history books with the most strikeouts by a player 23-years-old or younger in a World Series game with 12. He also walked no one, allowed thiree hits and the one run. It was a truly phenomenal performance by the Blue Jays future ace.
The Blue Jays won back-to-back games at Dodger Stadium and now have a day off to travel back to Canada before Game 6 on Friday. The Jays are one win away from bringing home their first world championship since 1993.