Blue Jays Start World Series Game 5 with Historic Home Run Performance

The Toronto Blue Jays came out on fire in game five and did something historic on the offensive side of the game.

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers is all tied up at two apiece. With a win Tuesday in game four, the Blue Jays solidified that the series would play out to at least game six and finish up in Canada.

Now, they are looking to take the 3-2 lead going back to Rogers Centre and boy did they come out swinging, literally.

This matchup on the mound features the starting pitchers, Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and Blake Snell for the Dodgers. Snell was looking to bounce back from the outing he had in the opener, but that started off poorly to say the least. The national anthem had barely finished before the Jays found their first home run of the game

World Series History Made

Schneider dropping his bat to run to first after hitting a solo homer at Dodger Stadiu
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davis Schneider was in the lead off spot with George Springer still dealing with an injury. Schneider wasted no time as he swung on the very first pitch thrown by Snell, a 96 MPH fastball, that he launched 375 feet into left field.

The No.2 man in the hitting lineup tonight was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who needed a little more time, but not much. He saw his first pitch go by towards the bottom of the square and the following fastball thrown by Snell turned into a near 400 foot longball, his eighth of the postseason.

It was only three pitches into the game and the score was 2-0. This was the first time in World Series history that two players hit back-to-back homers to start a game.

The Blue Jays wanted to set the tone early and that is exactly what they did. Their defense followed suit with the Dodgers first at-bats. It went three up three down for the Dodgers with a ground out by Shohei Ohtani, a fly out by Will Smith, and a strikeout of Mookie Betts.

Toronto had a chip on their shoulder after playing nearly seven hours on Monday in an 18-inning showdown that ended up in a loss. They are now looking to take down the reigning world champions in back-to-back games before heading back to Rogers Centre and this one couldn't have started better for them.

WORLD SERIES

Best-of-7

Game 1

Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1

Game 3: Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings

Game 4: Tuesday

Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Wednesday

Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 6: Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 7: Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

*-if necessary

Published
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

