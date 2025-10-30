Blue Jays Start World Series Game 5 with Historic Home Run Performance
The World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers is all tied up at two apiece. With a win Tuesday in game four, the Blue Jays solidified that the series would play out to at least game six and finish up in Canada.
Now, they are looking to take the 3-2 lead going back to Rogers Centre and boy did they come out swinging, literally.
This matchup on the mound features the starting pitchers, Trey Yesavage for the Blue Jays and Blake Snell for the Dodgers. Snell was looking to bounce back from the outing he had in the opener, but that started off poorly to say the least. The national anthem had barely finished before the Jays found their first home run of the game
World Series History Made
Davis Schneider was in the lead off spot with George Springer still dealing with an injury. Schneider wasted no time as he swung on the very first pitch thrown by Snell, a 96 MPH fastball, that he launched 375 feet into left field.
The No.2 man in the hitting lineup tonight was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who needed a little more time, but not much. He saw his first pitch go by towards the bottom of the square and the following fastball thrown by Snell turned into a near 400 foot longball, his eighth of the postseason.
It was only three pitches into the game and the score was 2-0. This was the first time in World Series history that two players hit back-to-back homers to start a game.
The Blue Jays wanted to set the tone early and that is exactly what they did. Their defense followed suit with the Dodgers first at-bats. It went three up three down for the Dodgers with a ground out by Shohei Ohtani, a fly out by Will Smith, and a strikeout of Mookie Betts.
Toronto had a chip on their shoulder after playing nearly seven hours on Monday in an 18-inning showdown that ended up in a loss. They are now looking to take down the reigning world champions in back-to-back games before heading back to Rogers Centre and this one couldn't have started better for them.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Game 3: Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary