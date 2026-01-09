Blue Jays Seen as Team That Needs To Sign Star Free Agent This Offseason

As the offseason continues for the Toronto Blue Jays, they have to be pleased with the work they have been able to do so far. However, one more signing might be able to push them over the top.

It has undoubtedly been a strong offseason for the Blue Jays so far. The days of them struggling to sign free agents are no more, with Toronto having both money to spend and a team that is capable of winning a championship.

So far, the team has addressed some of their concerns with the pitching staff by signing Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers. Both the starting rotation and the bullpen appear to be much stronger now compared to last season, and that is a significant plus.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Furthermore, while star shortstop Bo Bichette is still a free agent, they did add Kazuma Okamoto. That signing provides a lot of insurance if the Blue Jays don’t bring back Bichette, and it could also be a signal that they will be focusing their efforts elsewhere.

Mike Petriello of MLB recently wrote about the eight teams that need star slugger Kyle Tucker the most. He placed the Blue Jays right in the middle of the pack in terms of teams that need him.

Tucker Would Complete Fantastic Offseason

David Banks-Imagn Images

While it is certainly fair to say that Toronto doesn’t need Tucker, it would undoubtedly be nice to have him. The All-Star slugger is capable of being an MVP candidate and does it all well on the field. Even though he played through an injury in the second half of 2025 and struggled a bit with the Chicago Cubs, he still finished with a strong campaign overall.

In terms of being a fit for Toronto, the outfield is arguably the only somewhat weakness left on the team. With George Springer and Anthony Santander best suited as designated hitters, adding Tucker defensively into the outfield would improve the team quite a bit in that area as well.

With the infield having a surplus of talent and Bichette potentially not being viewed as a shortstop long-term, pursuing Tucker instead of him could make a lot of sense following the signing of Okamoto, especially.

Overall, the Blue Jays are certainly seen as a potential landing spot for Tucker, and they could very well be the team to beat in the sweepstakes overall. If they were to sign him, it would be fair to label it a perfect offseason for Toronto.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: