Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Set to Make World Series History in Game 3 Start
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for a huge Game 3 in the World Series.
After splitting the first two games at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are now on the West Coast to play the next three. It will be a tall task for them to go into an away matchup and grab the win on Monday, but they have shown resilience in pretty much every scenario possible during the 2025 season.
One of the reasons they have been able to overcome adversity is because they have a strong pitching unit, which has a quality mix of young talent and veterans to complement each other as back-to-back options.
Max Scherzer's leadership has been crucial down the stretch as a player who has been to the postseason often with various different teams. And after getting left off the ALDS roster, he returned in the ALCS to pitch a gem. Now, he's getting handed the ball in Game 3.
What Record Will Scherzer Set by Starting Game 3 of the World Series?
There was already one pitching record set between Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this postseason, and now, with Game 3 upcoming, Scherzer is set to make history for a second time during this October run in 2025.
Scherzer has been all around the league during his 18-year MLB career and has made the postseason in 11 of those, including 2025. He has also consistently been on teams that have competed for and won World Series titles.
Now, he will be the first MLB pitcher ever to start for four different franchises in the World Series during his career.
Each World Series appearance has come with a different squad during his career, as he went in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers, 2019 with the Washington Nationals, 2023 with the Texas Rangers and now 2025 with Toronto.
He has been a crucial part of many of those teams and has showcased a long string of high-value pitching in his postseason career. In 31 different playoff appearances -- 26 of which were starts -- he has posted a 3.75 ERA alongside a 1.157 WHIP and 176 strikeouts to 60 walks.
Scherzer's value as a competitor is extremely high, as is his leadership in a group that is currently being led by a rookie starting pitcher. All World Series squads need someone who has been there and done that to really give them an idea what they're in for, and Scherzer has been exactly that for the Blue Jays.
Now, he'll look to help out his team with his play in Game 3, which could be a huge factor in determining if Toronto wins the World Series or not.