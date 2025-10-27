Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Set to Make World Series History in Game 3 Start

The Toronto Blue Jays will have another one of their pitchers set a postseason record during the World Series.

Apr 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre.
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for a huge Game 3 in the World Series.

After splitting the first two games at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are now on the West Coast to play the next three. It will be a tall task for them to go into an away matchup and grab the win on Monday, but they have shown resilience in pretty much every scenario possible during the 2025 season.

One of the reasons they have been able to overcome adversity is because they have a strong pitching unit, which has a quality mix of young talent and veterans to complement each other as back-to-back options.

Max Scherzer's leadership has been crucial down the stretch as a player who has been to the postseason often with various different teams. And after getting left off the ALDS roster, he returned in the ALCS to pitch a gem. Now, he's getting handed the ball in Game 3.

What Record Will Scherzer Set by Starting Game 3 of the World Series?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitch off the mound, wearing a light blue jersey and a blue hat.
Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There was already one pitching record set between Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this postseason, and now, with Game 3 upcoming, Scherzer is set to make history for a second time during this October run in 2025.

Scherzer has been all around the league during his 18-year MLB career and has made the postseason in 11 of those, including 2025. He has also consistently been on teams that have competed for and won World Series titles.

Now, he will be the first MLB pitcher ever to start for four different franchises in the World Series during his career.

Each World Series appearance has come with a different squad during his career, as he went in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers, 2019 with the Washington Nationals, 2023 with the Texas Rangers and now 2025 with Toronto.

He has been a crucial part of many of those teams and has showcased a long string of high-value pitching in his postseason career. In 31 different playoff appearances -- 26 of which were starts -- he has posted a 3.75 ERA alongside a 1.157 WHIP and 176 strikeouts to 60 walks.

Scherzer's value as a competitor is extremely high, as is his leadership in a group that is currently being led by a rookie starting pitcher. All World Series squads need someone who has been there and done that to really give them an idea what they're in for, and Scherzer has been exactly that for the Blue Jays.

Now, he'll look to help out his team with his play in Game 3, which could be a huge factor in determining if Toronto wins the World Series or not.

Published
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

