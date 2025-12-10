Comparing Blue Jays' Three Top Options to Add Slugger to Lineup

It didn't take long for the Toronto Blue Jays front office to snap themselves out of their post-World Series mourning period and get back to work. Following Shane Bieber's surprise opt-in, the club locked up Dylan Cease and inked KBO standout Cody Ponce, thus solidifying the starting rotation.

Now, with the Winter Meetings underway, the next area of focus for the Blue Jays seems to be addressing the middle of their lineup. Bo Bichette looms large as the organization's most significant available free agent. But rather than put all of their eggs in the Bichette basket in hopes of retaining the 27-year-old, Toronto is keeping its options open.

They have already hosted a visit with Kyle Tucker, the biggest name on the free agent market. They are also reportedly in the mix as a potential trade destination for Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Realistically, there is probably no scenario where any two of those players — let alone all three — wind up with the Blue Jays. So which player might represent the best fit in Toronto and help give the team the best chance to return to the World Series?

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette throws to first for an out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Keeping things in-house is always the safest choice, and Bichette represents familiarity while bringing plenty of pre-existing chemistry with the team, notably Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and manager John Scheinder. At 27 years of age, he also remains the youngest of the three options. While his power numbers don't match those of Tucker and Marte, he held a decisive advantage in hits (181) and average (.311) last season.

When Bichette made his way back from a left knee injury in time for the World Series, the two-time All-Star elevated his game immediately. He slashed a remarkable .348/.444/.478 across 27 plate appearances, including a three-run blast against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning of Game 7.

But while Bichette's offensive output is comparable to his counterparts, it's a different story in the field. He led the club with 12 errors and sported a .972 fielding percentage that ranked behind fellow infielders Andres Gimenez (.992) and Ernie Clement (.979). His defensive struggles have sparked a conversation about what position he will play as his career continues.

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker greets teammates in the dugout after scoring against the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tucker is ranked atop most free agent lists this winter, and with good reason. An impact player at the plate and in the outfield, he has produced a fWAR of at least 4.0 every year since 2021 and has earned both a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards.

Offensively, the left-hander has belted between 22 and 30 home runs in each of the past five seasons, while sporting a career OPS of .865. Tucker's long ball totals have decreased progressively over that stretch, but there is reason to believe that playing home games in homer-happy Rogers Centre and with Guerrero Jr. serving as protection will offer a boost for the 28-year-old.

The addition of Tucker would require some shuffling in the field, potentially with Addison Barger returning to third base and Clement moving over to second. The Blue Jays, however, have built a versatility that makes such adjustments possible.

The biggest risk with Tucker would be the commitment required to land a player of his stature. It's been projected that his next contract will be north of 10 years and $300 million, which would easily be the biggest in franchise history. But even after a season in which the 28-year-old battled hand and calf injuries, his consistent production could make it a worthwhile gamble.

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In what could be a pragmatic recognition that Toronto might miss out on both Bichette and Tucker, the organization has been linked to Marte via trade. While both of the aforementioned free agents are sure to command major money, the 32-year-old is already under contract, with five years and $92 million (roughly $18.5 million AAV) left on his deal.

Apart from being reasonably affordable, Marte is a bona fide star. He has mashed 64 home runs over the past two seasons while posting back-to-back OPS of .932 and .893, respectively. Arguably the best second baseman in baseball, he has amassed three All-Star nods and two top-five NL MVP finishes.

Positionally, Marte would likely be a more seamless fit than Tucker while impacting the club's defense in a more positive way than Bichette. His arrival at second base would merely prompt a shift of Gimenez to short. Meanwhile, he would offer a boost to the middle infield, coming off a season in which he made just six errors and sported a .986 fielding percentage.

The downside here would be in potential outgoing value. The Diamondbacks aren't letting Marte go for nothing, so acquiring his services would necessitate a significant trade return from the Blue Jays. Trade speculation surrounding Marte and Toronto has featured names like Johnny King, Ricky Tiedemann and Gage Stanifer as possible return pieces.

There are advantages and disadvantages to each player, with Bichette offering familiarity and run-it-back optimism, Tucker representing the cream of the free agent crop and Marte offering a fascinating, versatile fit. The addition (or retention) of any the three will have the Blue Jays feeling pretty good about their chances to return to the World Series next season.

Recommended Articles