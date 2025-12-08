Blue Jays Reportedly Discussing Potential Blockbuster Trade for Star Infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason hungry to push even further after they missed out narrowly on their first World Series title in over three decades.

Capitalizing on the fact that Toronto is as attractive a destination to free agents as it's ever been, the Blue Jays are spending lime crazy and linked to just about every big name left available. After signing Dylan Cease to a massive contract, general manager Ross Atkins has shown no sign of slowing down.

Perhaps though the most significant acquisition for Toronto this winter does not come from free agency at all, and instead is had through the trade market. This is starting to look more and more like a real possibility for the Blue Jays

After being loosely connected last week to a potential trade for Arizona Diamondbacks superstar second baseman Ketel Marte, baseball insider Jon Heyman added fuel to the fire. Heyman linked Toronto on Monday with the winter meetings fully underway and buzz in the air as one of the teams interested in the potential blockbuster along with the hated rival Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays Among Short List of Suitors to Land Marte

Jun 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Heyman did not provide further context as to if either team is in the lead or what the return would be, but he did clarify that the discussion has not heated up just yet. He did confirm though that while nothing is imminent, the discussions are in fact happening with Toronto and Boston both involved.

Given that it's winter meetings week, things could heat up here very quickly here though if a team comes to the table with the kind of value that Arizona is looking for and has an urgency to land Marte before someone else does.

For the Blue Jays specifically, it's tough to justify a trade for Marte before they know for sure whether or not Bo Bichette will be returning, however there's reason to think Marte could wind up being the better get for Toronto.

Blue Jays Would Benefit Immensely from Adding Marte

Jun 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Bichette is going to eventually move off shortstop, perhaps as soon as next year. Forget the fact that Marte is a much better defender as it stands, he also might be even better offensively while playing on one of baseball's best contracts.

The 32-year-old is under team control until 2030 and will make just $16 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027 and right around $20 million for each of the three remaining years. When he's healthy and at his best, Marte is among the most valuable all around players in baseball with a 16.0 bWAR over the last three seasons and a slash line in that period of .283/.368/.519.

A bonafide superstar, adding Marte instantly gives Toronto the best right side of the infield in baseball and a strong case for best infield overall.

What Would Marte Cost Blue Jays in Trade?

Jun 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) crouches over second base as he waits for the Toronto Blue Jays to complete a pitching change in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Needless to say, Marte would not come at no cost, as this is not a salary dump situation. This is one of the better position players in baseball potentially on the move because the Diamondbacks are in desperate need of young pitching.

Trey Yesavage is obviously a non-starter, but one of Toronto's young stud left-handers Johnny King or Ricky Tiedemann could be on the table here, as could Gage Stanifer or Jake Bloss.

The Blue Jays don't have an extremely deep farm system, but they likely have enough to pull off a Marte deal if they are in fact determined enough. In the coming days, the Blue Jays are worth keeping an eye on here as Marte's market continues to heat up in Orlando.

