Could the Blue Jays Really Afford To Sign These Two Massive Hitters?

The Toronto Blue Jays have just posted the best season that the organization has seen in over 30 years. After coming up short in a heartbreaking game seven of the World Series, they are anything but thrilled about their year.

The Blue Jays are now on a mission to redeem themselves from the letdown that happened in the playoffs, and that starts in the offseason, specifically free agency. Management made a huge move right off the bat when they were surprisingly able to sign Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber almost immediately.

The organization is now looking at signing a pair of hitters that are arguably the biggest names on the market right, their own shortstop Bo Bichette and right fielder Kyle Tucker who just spent the year with the Chicago Cubs.

But with both of these two looking at massive long-term contracts, can the Jays afford it? One insider with the Athletic thinks so. Senior writer Andy McCullough believes this free agency will be a game-changer for the club, and if the Jays sign both of these guys, he sure will be right.

"The team came within a hair’s breadth of winning the World Series, and by all indications, owner Edward Rogers is willing to spend to keep the team’s championship window open," said McCullough

Bichette and Tucker in the Majors

Bichette- Anybody who has followed the Blue Jays this season, or any of the last few, knows Bo Bichette. This organization started his major league career back in 2016 when they drafted him straight out of high school, and this is where he wants to stay.

Bichette was on pace for a 20+ home run and 100+ RBI season had he not missed the final month of the year with a sprained knee. His versatility, athleticism, and knowledge of the game make him nearly irreplaceable; re-signing him to the roster has to be Toronto's top priority.

Tucker- It is not surprising that Tucker is going to have such a high price tag on his head, as the Astros knew this at the end of 2024, which is why they traded him. Houston knew that they wouldn't be willing to pay him when he hit free agency, and there might be only a few who would.

Tucker has been known for his ability to hit, and even though he has been scrutinized for a "down" year in 2025, he still took home a Silver Slugger Award.



*Note* These stats are an average between the four seasons in his career that he has played in at least 136 games.

146 Hits

86 Runs

32 Doubles

28 Home Runs

96 RBI

70 Drawn Walks

24 Stolen Bases

.275 Batting Average

.359 On-Base Percentage

.504 Slugging Percentage

.813 OPS

The ballclub is ready to hit the ground running when 2026 rolls around as they look to take home back-to-back AL East titles. It is hard to imagine that their offense could get much better, but if they keep Bichette and then add Tucker they will become even more of a nightmare for the pitching staffs that they face.

