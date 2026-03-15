Daulton Varsho Using Contract-Year Fuel to Boost Blue Jays This Spring

No one denies that Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho has power. It’s just keeping him healthy that’s the trick.

Varsho battled injuries last season but still turned in 20-home-run power in a limited number of games. That was set up by a spring training in which he hit four home runs in 12 games.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Well, guess what? He’s already matched that this spring. Varsho hit a home run in Saturday’s spring training game, giving him four home runs so far in Grapefruit League action. It matches his career high from last spring, and he already has a spring training career high of 10 RBI.

If this is the Varsho the Blue Jays get all season, well look out — and not just for Toronto’s World Series aspirations.

Daulton Varsho’s Contract Year

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old is about to hit free agency. He’ll have six years of service time by season’s end and that will allow him to test the market for the first time. His injured teammate, Anthony Santander, is a great example of what a great contract year can do for the pocketbook.

In 2024 with Baltimore, he slashed .235/.308/.506 but set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBI. He was an American League All-Star and an AL Silver Slugger. He signed with Toronto on a five-year deal worth $92.5 million. It’s not Toronto’s fault the switch-hitting outfielder hasn’t stayed healthy.

That was Varsho’s issue last season. But, in 71 games he was still able to put up some of the best offensive numbers of his career. He slashed .238/.284/.548 with 20 home runs and 55 RBI. He hit the second-most home runs of his career, as he posted 27 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022. He also hit 20 home runs with Toronto in 158 games in 2023. So, he’s capable of remaining healthy.

Last year got off to a slow start after he had shoulder surgery. He also missed time with a hamstring strain. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. He won a Gold Glove with Toronto in 2024.

How he fits into Toronto’s future after this season is unclear. There is a likely lockout of Major League players this offseason as negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the players’ union has not started yet. That could dampen Varsho’s market — or boost it.

For now, all he can control is how he plays. And, so far, he’s poised to play some of the best baseball of his career at the perfect time.