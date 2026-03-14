Daulton Varsho Building Momentum for the Blue Jays Before Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays have been getting back into the swing of things after just falling short of winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While spring training doesn't count entirely, it does show who is ready for opening day and who isn't.

One thing is for certain, Daulton Varsho is ready for Opening Day.

This spring has seen the ups and downs for the franchise, but Varsho has been the best thing for the Blue Jays since spring has gotten underway. If fans haven't been paying attention to the progress of the whole team, Varsho was on fire on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

Daulton Varsho Spring Breakdown

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Daulton Varsho (5) is congratulated after he hit a home run. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Against the Twins, Varsho smashed two home runs, drove in five RBIs, and did so in three hits. His spring has been great as the Blue Jays are banking on the Gold Glove winner to shine with the bat in his hands.

One thing that the Blue Jays have loved seeing this spring has been the extra numbers that Varsho has put up. Following Friday, Varsho holds a .452 batting average, a .485 OBP, and a .935 SLG. His career highs in the regular season for the same statistics haven't been as successful as this spring.

DAULTON VARSHO GOES YARD FOR THE SECOND TIME THROUGH FIVE INNINGS 💪



📺: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/ZButxQOwfl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2026

Going into his final season under contract with Toronto before testing free agency, this is the start that Varsho wanted. The real test will be whether or not he can carry that success into the regular season. In his career to this point, Varsho is a .227 hitter with power.

It's very likely that Varsho will take a step back from the success he's had this spring, but not in a way where fans should worry. Varsho will still hit for power and play stellar defense, but when it comes to his batting average, it will likely hover around the lower side of the ranks as it has his entire career.

Staying healthy will be the number one focus for Varsho as opening day looms around the corner. Having only played in 71 games, the Blue Jays wish they had gotten the kind of play they got in 71 games in 150 or more. He still hit 20 homers in that small game size anyway.

The Blue Jays are the defending American League champions for a reason, for players like Varsho who step up when things are needed most. The regular season will be the same as it's always been, the goal won't change, but the journey to get there will be fun to watch.