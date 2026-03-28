Dylan Cease Makes History in Impressive Toronto Blue Jays Debut

Coming off a World Series appearance in 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays felt very good about their roster heading into 2026. Aside form losing longtime shortstop Bo Bichette, the American League Championship caliber lineup was staying intact.

Toronto was surprisingly quiet this offseason, only adding Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to the lineup. Their one big splash came in the form of rotation reinforcement, inking right-hander Dylan Cease to a long-term deal.

With Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage dealing with various injuries, the rotation needed some help. It also doesn't hurt to add a borderline ace when you have the opportunity. Cease got a chance to show what he could bring to the table on Saturday and he delivered big time, making history of his own after Kevin Gausman's Opening Day gem.

Cease Showed Off What Makes Him Unhittable

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease.. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old has had a solid, yet up and down career through his first seven seasons in the big leagues. He's shown his ceiling with a 2.20 ERA and Cy Young runner-up finish in 2022 as well as leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings twice. He's also had control issues, leading the league in walks two times and posting ERA's over four twice over a full season.

The important thing about Cease, though, is that upside. He's made at least 32 starts every season since 2021 and each time he's had a strikeout per nine of at least 10.6, including three seasons of at least 11.1 K/9. He has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball and proved that on Saturday.

In his Blue Jays' debut, the right-hander went 5.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out 12. He also induced 24 swings and misses on the day, according to Baseball Savant.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Cease's 12 strikeouts are the most in a Blue Jays debut start, passing David Price's record of 11 in 2015.

Dylan Cease, K'ing the Side again in the 5th.



7Ks in a row. 11 for the game. pic.twitter.com/WWbbuIrOqU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2026

Furthermore, it was the first time since 1901 that starters on the same team struck out 11 batters or more in the first two games of the season, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Cease is already trying to show the team and the fans that he was worth the $210 million he received in the offseason.

He doesn't need to be the 6.4 bWAR, 180 ERA+ pitcher he was in 2022 each season for him to be worth that money for Toronto. If he were, then that's the best case scenario. But if he can give them 180 innings with around a 3.00 ERA and over 10 strikeouts per nine, the Blue Jays rotation will be one of the best in baseball.

So far, no team is off to a better start on the mound than Toronto.