Kevin Gausman Makes Blue Jays History in Exciting Opening Day Win

Friday night marked the beginning of the Toronto Blue Jays' goal of defending their American League pennant. The end of the 2025 season left a sour taste in their mouth. They came within just a few outs of winning a World Series, only to have it end in heartbreaking fashion.

The team had some frustration they needed to take out and the Athletics happened to be on the opposing side of that.

Before either team threw a pitch, though, the Jays had to celebrate what they did accomplish last season. Sure, it wasn't how they would have preferred the season to end, but they did have a banner to raise. Two stars of the postseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, kicked off the pre-game festivites for the Jays.

An accomplishment…together.



Vladdy and George help us reveal the banners 💙 pic.twitter.com/VExWNMJ1LC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2026

After the celebration, though, it was time to get to work and Kevin Gausman kicked the season off in style.

Gausman's Historic Night

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The veteran right-hander last took the mound for a start in Game 6 of the World Series. Although he pitched well, going six innings with eight strikeouts and three earned runs, Toronto ultimately lost that game. Gausman picked up right where he left off on Friday.

To begin his fifth season in a Blue Jays uniform, the 35-year-old wel six innings, struck out 11 and a solo home run from Shea Langeliers was the only hit he allowed all night. He didn't pitch out of the stretch once.

It wasn't just a great night for Gausman, it set an Opening Day record for Toronto. According to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Gausman's 11 strikeouts were the most by a starter on Opening Day in franchise history.

Gausman also became just the seventh pitcher since 1900 to strikeout at least 11 batters while allowing zero walks, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. He is also just one of three pitchers to strike out 10 or more, walk none and allow one hit or less on Opening Day.

Most strikeouts with no walks on Opening Day, since 1900:



2025 MacKenzie Gore: 13

1980 J.R. Richard: 13

1967 Bob Gibson: 13

2026 Kevin Gausman: 11

2024 Corbin Burnes: 11

2017 Madison Bumgarner: 11

1998 Mike Mussina: 11



Gausman, Gore, Burnes: only P with 10+ K, 0 BB & 1/0 H on… — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 28, 2026

The ace's outing wasn't the only exciting thing to happen on Friday night, though.

Toronto's Night Ends With an Exciting Walk-off

Toronto Blue Jays players celebrate walk-off win. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

One of the things that made the Blue Jays' offense so dangerous in 2025 was their ability to string together hits and knock guys in with runners in scoring position. Sure enough, the dynamic offense showed up when in mattered the most in their first win of the year.

After two quick groundball outs by Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho, Kazuma Okamoto got his second MLB hit, which Ernie Clement followed up with a double. Andrés Giménez, the team's new shortstop, ended the game with a groundball base hit to right field.

Gimé embraced it 🤣

Kaz didn’t see it 😅



The first Water Dump is a DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/ClPGv72irI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2026

After a brutal end to last season, the Blue Jays wanted to get that bad taste out of their mouth. They're off to a great start and they continued to do what won them so many games last season.