History on the Line Tonight for One Blue Jays Pitcher
The Major League Baseball season will officially be coming to a close tonight after a battle of the ages between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
It has been a historic run for the Jays as they try to take down the reigning world champions. The highlight reel has primarily featured their bats, but the pitching staff is making an impact as well.
Tonight is what sports are all about, a game seven winner takes all matchup. Now, one of their own from the bullpen is set to make history of his own, Louis Varland. Varland has now pitched in 14 playoff games this October, which ties him for the all-time record with Brandon Morrow (2017) & Paul Assenmacher (1997). If he takes the mound tonight, he will solely own the record.
Varland this Season
The moves that John Schenider has made regarding his bullpen could ultimately be the difference maker if the Blue Jays take home this series victory, and that includes his workhorse, Varland. The right-hander is performing in unfathomable ways for the Jays in his first playoff appearance with the team.
Schneider's decision-making regarding his bullpen started back at the trade deadline when the Blue Jays acquired Varland from the Minnesota Twins. This move has so far proven to be one of the best that the Jays' manager has made this year.
Time and time again, the 27-year-old has been used in the playoffs to cleanup when someone else gets into a jam. Time and time again, he has come through for the team.
Varland was used in six of the seven games against the Mariners in the ALCS and has now been utilized in four of the first six of the World Series.
There are a pair of outliers in the 14 games that he has pitched where he allowed four earned runs in less than two innings and if you take those out his stat line becomes even more impressive.
- 13.9 Innings
- 9 Hits
- 3 Earned Runs
- 2 Home Runs
- 1 Hit Batter
- 2 Walks
- 15 Strikeouts
The faith that Schneider has in Varland makes it hard to believe that he won't be used tonight with the entirety of their season on the line. If he comes out of the dugout, he will be forever etched into MLB history as he fights to take a title back to Toronto for the first time since 1993.