Blue Jays’ Heartbreak Sends World Series to Game 7
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Rogers Centre in Toronto to finish up the World Series. After winning the last two at Dodger Stadium the Blue Jays went into game six with a 3-2 lead over the reigning world champions.
Game six was not near as eventful as the rest. There was only one inning that any runs were seen from either team as the Dodgers fought to stay alive and the Blue Jays tried to finish this series off. In the end it was Dodgers who won the game 3-1 to even the series and force another game.
Essential Moments in Game 6
The Blue Jays started off the game strong, surprisingly with their starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. Gausman has been incredible in the postseason, but it is usually the Jays offense that starts flashy. This time it was Gausman who struck out the side of the game.
By the end of the third Gausman had amassed eight strikeouts and as impressive as that is, the Dodgers had a three-run inning. With two outs on the board and a runner on first, the Jays decided to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani. Unfortunately, an unintentional walk, followed by a double, then a single would make the score 3-0.
Addison Barger however helped the Blue Jays get on the board. He hit a double as the lead off man in the third and with a pair of outs George Springer hit a single to bring Barger in despite the obvious pain that he is feeling swinging a bat.
The game became a pitching masterpiece after the third as neither could find home plate despite getting a few base runners out there. The Jays needed the Dodgers to go to their bullpen if they wanted a chance to end the series tonight and finally in the sixth, the warm up started.
The pair of starters finished the game at the end of the sixth inning with a combined-
- 14 Strikeouts
- 8 Hits
- 4 Earned Runs
- 3 Walks
The battle of the bullpen commenced in the seventh and the Dodgers had a real opportunity to crack the game wide open. The bases were loaded in the eighth and somehow, someway the Jays got out of it. They were still down two runs going into the final six outs, but there was a chance for them to end this tonight.
It was the same scoring going into the final at-bat of the game for the Blue Jays, which started with the leadoff man getting hit in the hand by a pitch. It was now time for Addison Barger to take a swing and what looked like was going to be a scoring double turned into a dead ball.
The Blue Jays had a pair of runners now in scoring position with no outs on the board. Ernie Clement, who had already made contact twice this game, swung big on a fastball, but popped out. That followed by a big double play ended the inning and the game.
The Jays had the chance to end this series, but instead this will now be decided in game seven tomorrow. It is a winner take all matchup with all hands on deck.