How Qualifying Offer Impacts Blue Jays and Bo Bichette in Free Agency
For now, the Toronto Blue Jays will be waiting on Bo Bichette.
After Thursday’s deadline expired, the shortstop was one of the veteran players who were extended the qualifying offer for the 2026 season, per USA Today and other outlets. It’s usually a procedural move by the team to ensure they get something in return for a player if they lose him in free agency. But it also offers something else — time.
Bichette does not have to accept or decline the qualifying offer until Nov. 18. During that time, he and the Blue Jays can continue to talk about a long-term deal. Bichette and his representatives can also speak to other teams about his value, but he cannot sign a new deal with anyone. In this window, he can only sign with the Blue Jays.
For the Blue Jays, they get a breather to budget for 2026 and beyond. Free agency is underway, but it’s unlikely Toronto will try and sign a high-dollar free agent that doesn’t have the qualifying offer attached unless it’s clear Bichette isn’t returning.
The qualifying offer is for $22 million. It’s the average of the Top 125 salaries in baseball. If Bichette accepts it — which is unlikely — that would be his salary for the season. He could then test free agency again next offseason.
Bichette is likely to get more in free agency, but with the offer the Blue Jays can at least plug in a number with the rest of its projected payroll, which is $193 million, with a projected total allocation (with arbitration and pre-arbitration players included) of $226 million per Spotrac. Take the $193 million and add $22 million and you get what Bichette might mean to the payroll if he accepts the offer.
Toronto can also plan for the compensation it would receive if Bichette landed elsewhere — draft picks. Depending on where he signs and what he signs for, the Blue Jays could get his new team’s fourth-round pick, a competitive balance round B pick or a competitive balance round A pick.
As for Bichette, he and his agent, Vayner Sports, can get the lay of the land on what the 27-year-old can expect on the open market. After a season in which he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI, he will be among the most sought-after players on the free agent market. There are two questions — how much and how long?
One site, MLB Trade Rumors, believes that Bichette is the No. 2 ranked free agent behind outfielder Kyle Tucker. The site is also projecting that Bichette will get an eight-year deal worth $208 million. That is an annual value of $26.12 million, about $4 million more than the qualifying offer.
That site also had four of its experts project his destination. Each indicated the Blue Jays would re-sign him. But there’s a process to go through first. The qualifying offer is the next step.