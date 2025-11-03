Bo Bichette Addresses His Blue Jays Future After Heartbreaking Defeat
All season long during what was a tremendous campaign for Toronto Blue Jays superstar Bo Bichette, the narrative surrounding him was how it is likely his last season with the only big league club he has known.
When he went down with a knee injury in September, the possibility that he had already played his last game with the organization looked to be very real. Without him on the field though, Toronto made a storybook run all the way to the World Series, and even though he clearly was not fully healthy, Bichette was able to get back on the field.
Making a whole position switch and barely even able to run the bases, Bichette still made a massive impact on the field, and when things ended in heartbreaking fashion in Game 7 despite his heroics, many couldn't help but wonder if this was really it. If Bichette's final memory in a Blue Jays uniform was going to be the most soul -rushing defeat in franchise history.
After the game while reflecting on the series, the season, and his career with Toronto, Bichette made it very clear to the media what his thoughts are on his upcoming free agency: he wants to be back.
Bichette Says He Wants to Return to Blue Jays
"I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning," Bichette said when asked about the upcoming free agency, just as he has said virtually every single time he has been asked the question over the years.
The slugger has left no doubt, both publicly and privately, of where he prefers to play for the remainder of his career, but as is so often the case, it's a bit more complicated than that. The ball now falls into the court of Toronto and whether or not they are willing to pay him what he's worth.
If it were up to his teammates, Bichette wouldn't be going anywhere either, but they are not blind to the reality of the business side of this game either.
"I would love to finish my career playing with him," said Vladimir Guerrero Jr. via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "But it’s free agency, so he’s got to do his thing to go and do what he has to do, to get his money."
Bichette Had Legendary Run with Blue Jays
After it looked like things with Bichette's career had completely gone off the rails in an injury-filled 2024, in which he was a disaster in the half-season he was on the field, he entered his walk year with some real questions.
Answering every single one of them, Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 in what was arguably the best offensive season of his career. If this really is it for him in Toronto, he's a Blue Jays legend in every sense of the word.
The 27-year-old has collected a 20.8 bWAR in his seven years with the team, slashing .294/.337/.469 while clubbing 111 home runs and 437 RBI, twice leading the American League in hits with a total of 904 of them.
Bichette has been a superstar for this organization since he was a teenager, and every fan should be beyond grateful. Whether or not it works out remains to be seen, but Bichette has certainly made his choice and preference very clear that he wants to stay put.
Now, it's up to the team to make it happen.