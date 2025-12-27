MLB Insider Selects Surprise Destination for Blue Jays Free Agent Bo Bichette

There are still plenty of free agents left on the market who are looking for homes for 2026 like slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker and all-around offensive weapon Alex Bregman. However one of the Toronto Blue Jays' home grown players is not yet locked down to come back, shortstop Bo Bichette.

Bichette has been extremely vocal about his desires to stay with the organization that launched his career, but one MLB insider (Andrew Simon) believes that another ballclub would be a better fit for Bichette: the San Francisco Giants.

"His contact-oriented, line-drive approach could also be a good fit at Oracle Park, an extremely tough venue for home runs but one that’s favorable for other types of hits," said Simon.

While Simon makes a great point that Bichette would be a great fit for the team it would not be best for the Blue Jays and adamantly not what Bichette necessarily wants. He craves to stay with the team that he has helped put on the map.

The Giants have yet to win more than 81 games in the last four seasons and even though they are possibly on the brink of greatness, Bichette has already been in the trenches, why would he want to go backwards?

Why Bichette Needs To Stay in Toronto

One aspect of Bichette that has become increasingly desirable is his clear ability to play second base. Why is that important? Because Andres Gimenez is not a for sure thing at second as he has struggled at the plate in recent years.

Bichette has been anything but a liability swinging a bat and was on track to a 20+ home run and 100+ RBI season before he missed the final four weeks with a knee injury. In the end he finished with the best stat line of his career .311/.357/.483 with 18 long balls, 94 RBI and 44 doubles.

The 27-year-old has been with the organization since stepping onto a professional stage straight out of high school back in 2016. Three years later he made his debut into the majors and never looked back.

Day 50 of posting Bo Bichette until the Blue Jays re-sign him pic.twitter.com/2Alp28tnpj — Hubble (@Hxbble) December 26, 2025

If or when the Blue Jays are able to secure their star infielder this will be a nearly unbeatable team as proven in 2025. Bichette is a perfect fit for the Jays which was on full display this last season and seeing him in another uniform would break the hearts of many.

Recommended Articles