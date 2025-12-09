Blue Jays Next Signing Should Be Relief Arm if Not Shortstop Bo Bichette

If one team is trying their very best to be proactive this offseason, it is the Toronto Blue Jays who have easily made more moves than any other organization to improve their roster for 2026. Management is doing everything in their power to avoid the same bitter end to their season that they faced this year in a game seven extra-inning loss in the World Series.

With the Winter Meetings officially here there will be plenty of players dealt and signed. While Toronto has officially bolstered their starting rotation, they aren't done making improvements and filling the gaps with the current roster.

Nearly every Jays' fan out there is chomping at the bit to hear that Bo Bichette has been re-signed, but that could still be a little ways off (if it happens) and might not be the next player that is locked down to the organization.

The pitching staff has been increasingly improved, but that is in regard to the starting rotation and not with the bullpen. Even though the relievers weren't the demise to their season by any means, there is not a team out there that doesn't value more depth in the bullpen.

Jays Begging for Another Reliever

There are plenty of familiar faces that will be back in the pen next year like Jeff Hoffman, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Domínguez and Louis Varland. However, during the 2025 season, only one of them posted an ERA under 4.00.

Since the Jays are likely parting ways with reliever Yariel Rodríguez, as he was recently outrighted off the 40-man roster, it seems that management is hinting that they want a better arm, even though he had a 3.08 ERA in 66 games.

The organization has already been linked to a few high-leverage relief arms and it won't be shocking if they get one or two.



*Note* These stats are looking at 2025 only.

Kenley Jansen, 2.59 ERA in 62 games

Pete Fairbanks, 2.83 ERA in 61 games

Edwin Diaz, 1.31 ERA in 61 games

What Have the Jays Done So Far?

The weakness of the Blue Jays in 2025 was with their pitching staff and the lack of depth. So, what has management done? Signed multiple arms to create arguably the strongest starting rotation that baseball will see next season.

Their improvements started almost as soon as the Fall Classic ended, as they locked down Shane Bieber to a one-year deal. Bieber was a part of the Jays last season, but he didn't even throw a pitch until late August as he was still recovering from Tommy John, and his sub-4.00 ERA will be valued all year.

They then went on to sign a strikeout machine Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal who hasn't had a season with less than 200 since he has taken on the primary role as a starter.

If that wasn't enough, the ballclub made a high-risk high-reward move signing Cody Ponce who struggled in the little time he spent in the majors half a decade ago, but has done nothing but excel in the Korean Baseball Organization, where just last year he struck out 252 batters to complement a 1.89 ERA.

Opening day is a long way off, but the roster the Blue Jays are assembling should frighten the other teams in baseball, especially since the Winter Meetings are just starting, and they are clearly still making improvements.

