Surprising Offseason Decision by Blue Jays Could Haunt Them

With spring training right around the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team will be seeking to repeat as American League champions and this time, win the World Series. However, while they had a very active offseason, there was one puzzling move.

Following a loss in the World Series, the Blue Jays were extremely active this winter in trying to improve their roster. They started out with a bang in free agency by addressing a major need for their starting rotation. The team was able to sign right-hander Dylan Cease to a long-term deal, with the right-hander potentially being the ace of the staff.

Improving the rotation was arguably the top need, and Cease was arguably the best pitcher available this winter. The team also made a couple of other notable signings, and it was a really strong start to the winter. However, things ended up going a little bit south at the end, and one of the decisions made by the team was a bit puzzling.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the most surprising offseason decision for the Blue Jays, not bringing back star slugger Bo Bichette.

Lineup Has Potentially Weakened

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Even though the offseason might have started off hot for Toronto, it certainly cooled down at the end. This was a team that was very serious about bringing in Kyle Tucker in free agency but ultimately lost him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Furthermore, there was also shocking interest in Framber Valdez to further improve the rotation, but he ended up going to the Detroit Tigers.

While missing out on free agents happens, it was surprising that the team didn’t bring back one of their own in Bichette. With a seeming willingness to move to third base for the New York Mets, the Blue Jays could have done the same with him.

Instead, they will be trusting Kazuma Okamoto to be the starter at the hot corner. While the talented slugger could end up being great, it is a significant risk for the team.

Overall, Bichette brought a lot to this team from an offensive standpoint in 2025. Replacing that production is going to be a significant challenge for the team based on how the roster is shaping up currently.

Overall, while Okamoto might end up being the answer, it was shocking to see them lose Bichette and not replace him with a proven slugger.

More Toronto Blue Jays News