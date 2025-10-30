Moving Chris Bassitt Into Bullpen Might Have Been Best Move by Blue Jays Skipper
The Toronto Blue Jays now have a 3-2 lead in the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers as they head back to Rogers Centre.
There is not one single decision to point to and say "this is why the Blue Jays have been successful." So much has gone on this season that it is hard to single out one particular thing why Toronto has overachieved compared to expectations this year.
However, there have been public moves made by manager John Schneider that have been both celebrated and ridiculed. One of those choices was regarding Chris Bassitt, the veteran starting pitcher who was in the midst of a bounce back season.
But after being a work horse starter for his career, he has had to embrace a different role in October for the Blue Jays after he came back from an injury.
Chris Bassitt in October
After trailing only Kevin Gausman in starts before the playoffs got underway, Bassitt has not been the starting pitching a single time in the playoffs. But that doesn't mean he hasn't played a vital role for Toronto.
The bullpen for the Blue Jays had been somewhat of a liability during the summer. It appeared like that could be their ultimate demise when it came to winning a championshp. But so far in October, that has not been the case, and Bassitt is a major reason why.
Schneider moved the veteran into a relief role after he came back from injury, something that is always risky to do when it comes to starting pitchers. However, not only has Bassitt embraced that role, he has thrived.
Bassitt
Hoffman
Varland
Innings
6.2
11.0
14
ERA
0.00
0.82
4.50
Total Hits
1
5
13
Earned Runs
0
1
7
Walks
1
4
3
Strikeouts
8
16
16
Home Runs
0
0
4
Batting Average
.053
.135
.241
Across five appearances and 6.2 innings pitched, the right-hander has not allowed a single run and has only given up one hit. Considering the last time he was used out of the bullpen before this year came in 2019, that is a remarkable showing from Bassitt.
And because of his presence in the relief staff, that has lengthened the depth of that unit and has allowed Schneider to be aggressive with his relievers when the time has called for it.
After being used for one frame in the 18-inning thriller that was Game 3, he was available the following day to help out a depleted bullpen. And after Shane Bieber stepped off the mound in what was a gem of a Game 4 start, it was Bassitt who was called upon to keep the reigning World Championships at bay.
In two full innings, he did more than that. Not only did the Dodgers not score, but they only mustered one hit and didn't draw a walk while going down on strikes twice. That was a huge effort from Bassitt, and it was something that wouldn't have happened if Schneider didn't move him into the bullpen. Now, the Blue Jays are one win away from their first championship since 1993, and it is a near guarantee that Schneider calls on Bassitt in Game 6 to help them accomplish that goal.
Toronto's manager has done a lot of things right in these playoffs, but using his starter out of the bullpen might have been the ultimate difference maker.