Report Suggests Blue Jays Could Battle Division Rival for Bo Bichette’s Future

The Toronto Blue Jays have a very interesting offseason coming up this winter, with multiple key players from their core that went to the World Series hitting the open market. One of the most notable names of that bunch is shortstop Bo Bichette, who, despite a late injury in 2025, had a strong campaign at the plate.

The market for a quality shortstop is a large one, as the MLB has a shortage of them for the time being. Bichette is one of the bigger free agents to see the open market this winter, and the competition for the Blue Jays to retain him is going to be fierce.

A recent report indicates the competition may get a little more intriguing as well, as another division rival is set to be pursuing his signature this winter. With the New York Yankees having already been linked to him previously, there will now be three American League East teams trying to get the valuation correct this offseason.

Which Division Rival Was Recently Linked to Bo Bichette?

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In a recent report from Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Boston Red Sox are a team that has been showing interest in Bichette so far, and have joined the race to acquire him, stating the following in his article:

"Ever since Craig Breslow declared that one of his two priorities this offseason was to find a middle-of-the-order hitter, most eyes have turned to free agents Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso."

"But according to multiple sources, another name should be added to the Red Sox's target list: Bo Bichette."

"The Red Sox have shown interest in the 27-year-old free agent infielder, who would certainly fit the bill when it comes to an impactful right-handed bat that can hit in the top four spots of the Sox's batting order."

Additionally, he noted the teams involved currently include Toronto, Boston, the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. He also mentions the Atlanta Braves as a potential candidate due to their need at shortstop. The Giants are an extremely odd fit, given they just signed Willy Adames to an enormous deal recently, but they could look to utilize Bichette at second base instead, as could a couple of other teams.

Losing Bichette would be bad enough for the Blue Jays, but having to face him multiple times a year in the division would add to the sting. Ultimately, it will come down to both money and whether or not it outweighs Bichette's desire to return, which should be strong, coming off a World Series run.

