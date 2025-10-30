Shane Bieber's Resiliency Leads to Impressive MLB History Being Made With Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a huge victory in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a marathon Game 3 that went into the 18th inning, it was anyone’s guess as to how things would unfold the following game.
It was going to be a war of attrition after playing two full games of baseball over the course of seven hours. If the Blue Jays wanted to avoid going down 3-1 in the series, they needed the best version of Shane Bieber.
He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the MLB trade deadline for this exact reason. To get the team over the hump and lead them to victory when they needed it most.
With a taxed bullpen, manager John Schneider needed some distance from his veteran. And that is exactly what he received, with Bieber stepping up and leading the team to a win.
Shane Bieber stepped up for Blue Jays and made history
Toronto came away with a 6-2 victory to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The former American League Cy Young Award winner was excellent, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing only four hits and three walks, resulting in one earned run being charged against him. He also struck out three batters.
When he exited the game, the Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead. Mason Fluharty finished off the sixth inning before turning the ball over to veteran Chris Bassitt, who deserves a ton of credit for successfully transitioning into a relief pitcher role.
He threw two innings before handing the ball to Louis Varland, who finished out the game. That gave Bieber his second win of the postseason, making history in the process.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Bieber is now the first pitcher in MLB history to miss the first 4+ months of the season on the injured list and win a game in the World Series in the same year.
Battling back from Tommy John surgery, he took the mound for the first time with Toronto on Aug. 22. It was the first time he pitched in a Major League game since April 2, 2024.
The resiliency and hard work he put in to get healthy and return to the mound are being rewarded now. He has helped the Blue Jays move within two victories of winning the World Series for the first time since 1993.
That could be the final time Bieber takes the mound this season, but it would be hard to imagine he wouldn’t push to take the ball in Game 6 or Game 7, if necessary, when it will be all hands on deck.
With a looming option decision to be made, each time he succeeds in the postseason, it makes it more and more likely that he will decline, looking to cash in as a free agent.