Sizing Up Blue Jays AL East Competition Ahead of Upcoming Campaign

The Toronto Blue Jays clinched the American League East title last year for the first time since 2015, and ultimately found their way to the World Series. Although they were edged out by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, the Blue Jays cemented themselves as serious threats in their division.

Now entering their next campaign, they're looking to repeat their race to the Fall Classic, but their division rivals have been putting in quite a bit of work this offseason. Will Toronto have enough fuel to secure another AL East title, or will their opponents make a comeback?

New York Yankees Will Be Their Top Competitor

The Blue Jays and the Yankees both finished their regular seasons 94-68, but Toronto won the ALDS 3-1 over the Yankees. During the offseason, New York has kept much of its roster the same, holding onto veteran stars like Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. Of course, they're still holding onto top slugger Aaron Judge, while retaining key members of their starting rotation.

It wouldn't be unrealistic to bank on another ALDS matchup involving the Blue Jays and the Yankees this year, but neither team should allow the other three ballclubs to sneak up on them.

Boston Red Sox Bolstered Their Rotation

New York is expected to be Toronto's most daunting division rival once again this year, but it should be noted that the Red Sox have been active in the free-agent and trade market in recent months. Having signed Ranger Suárez, who will slide directly into their starting rotation behind flamethrower Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox have added significant depth.

But it hasn't all been successful for Boston, as they've also faced a substantial amount of loss. Two of those departures include Alex Bregman, who is now with the Chicago Cubs, and pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Tampa Bay Rays Kept Busy This Offseason

The Rays finished 77-85 overall last year, and while it's unlikely that they'll edge out Boston, New York or the Blue Jays this campaign, they shouldn't be underestimated — their trade acquisitions could be just enough to push them further up in the standings. Their starting rotation should create some level of concern for those in the AL East.

With Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen leading the rotation, and Ryan Pepoit, Steven Matz and Nick Martinez following suit, there is great potential here for them to compete for a division title.

Baltimore Orioles Landed Key Names

One of the Orioles' most notable acquisitions was that of Pete Alonso, who spent seven years with the New York Mets. As a premier slugger, Baltimore should see significant improvements on offense rather quickly.

The Orioles didn't stop at the plate, however, as they also provided depth to their rotation by adding Chris Bassitt to the frontline. Baltimore finished at the bottom of the AL East standings last year, running 75-87 overall, but considering their activity in both free agency and the trade market, there will be some tough matchups on the horizon for Toronto.

