Surprise AL Central Team Listed as Potential Fit for Blue Jays' Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready for pitchers and catchers to report in the coming weeks, and they have to be pleased with how their offseason has gone so far.

While it might not have been a perfect winter for the Blue Jays after missing out on signing star outfielder Kyle Tucker, it was undoubtedly one in which the team improved. Coming off a close loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, this was a team that was hungry and aggressive to get better.

One of the main areas that they sought upgrades for was in the starting rotation with the massive addition of Dylan Cease, followed by the signing of Cody Ponce. Landing Cease was undoubtedly the biggest splash the team made this winter, and he could very well end up being their ace in 2026 and beyond.

Furthermore, Ponce will provide some insurance and depth for a unit that currently will have some options at the back end of the rotation. However, with a couple of new pitchers coming in, it will signal the departure of a few others.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a surprise potential landing spot for Blue Jays’ free agent Max Scherzer — the Kansas City Royals.

Scherzer Still Has Something Left

Kansas City Royals logo | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Even though his market might not be developing at this stage of the offseason, the future Hall of Famer is still interested in pitching and is fine staying in shape and being patient for when the opportunity presents itself.

While injuries have limited Scherzer a bit the last several years, he is still an effective pitcher when on the mound. Waiting out the early part of the campaign might not be the worst idea, with staying healthy being an issue.

In 2025, he might not have had the best regular season, but in 14.1 innings pitched in the playoffs, he totaled a 3.77 ERA and certainly was effective in helping Toronto make a run.

The Royals being listed as a surprise landing spot for him could make some sense with their desire to have a bounce-back campaign after missing the postseason in 2025. This was a team that appeared to be on the rise in 2024, but injuries held them back a bit last year. Adding a veteran like Scherzer to provide some leadership and depth would go a long way toward helping them get back into the playoffs.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: