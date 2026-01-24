Blue Jays Were Reportedly Top Destination for Kyle Tucker Before Dodgers Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason looking to make a huge free agency splash, and it looked like they were on the cusp of doing just that with Kyle Tucker.

All winter long, Toronto was the favorite to land Tucker, but when decision day came along he shattered hearts across Canada with the news that the Los Angeles Dodgers stole him away with an offer he simply could not refuse.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While the Blue Jays did not budge on their 10-year, $350 million offer, Los Angeles is paying him $60 million a year over just four years for a total of $240 million. Interestingly though, it sounds like all other things being equal, Tucker wanted to come north of the border.

During a recent episode of the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast, former MLB All-Star and host Whit Merrifield -- who spent a year and a half with the organization during his career -- revealed his insight that Tucker's top destination was indeed Toronto.

Merrifield Says Tucker Wanted to Come to Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker really wanted to play for the Jays, but the money in LA was clearly too much to pass up. Whit shares some insider info on the negotiations between Tucker and Toronto.



FULL EPISODE:

🖥️Watch: https://t.co/FmQ63VLTRK

🎧Apple: https://t.co/iLG0MQog7n

🎧Spotify:… pic.twitter.com/q5vUaVBmKp — 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast (@6ixinningpod) January 23, 2026

"I know people in his camp really well," Merrifield said. "When he signed, his agent texted me and said Kyle really wanted to go to Toronto...they needed a little bit more based on Kyle and his market and comparables, and Toronto just wasn't willing to do more than $35 million a year...the Dodgers came in and said 'how about $60 million a year', so it's hard to say no to that."

Exactly what it was going to take for the Toronto to actually land Tucker over the offer from the Dodgers cannot be known, but it will be speculated on by Blue Jays fans for years to come. Would $40 million a year over 10 years have done it? Maybe, maybe not.

Regardless, it stings even more knowing that Tucker genuinely did want to come to Toronto but that the money did not work out.

Blue Jays Must Turn Page and Move On from Tucker

Brandon Gomes, Kyle Tucker and Dave Roberts | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reports like Merrifield's make it even harder, but Toronto must turn the page, accept reality on Tucker and get ready for the year. The Blue Jays barreling towards the regular season as the defending American League champion and are still very well equipped to defend that title.

Even without Tucker, Toronto has had a great offseason and got better than they were a year ago in numerous areas. A star outfielder would have been a nice addition, but all of them have come off the board and the Blue Jays will have to move forward with what they have.

Still, there is perhaps more excitement going into a season for this team than there has been in a very long time, and the goal is to get back to the Fall Classic and this time finish the job. Great days are ahead in Toronto, and they start here next month in spring training.

Recommended Articles