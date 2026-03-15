Max Scherzer Earns High Praise from Back-to-Back AL Cy Young Tarik Skubal

The Toronto Blue Jays' spring training has been filled with ups and downs, but they're on the right path to being ready for opening day. The defending American League champions still possess one of the best rosters in the MLB, especially when it comes to their pitching staff.

After a long wait this offseason, the Blue Jays reached an agreement with veteran and for sure first ballot Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to return to the team for 2026. Scherzer was a great pitcher for the Blue Jays in the playoffs, and still has enough left in the tank to get Toronto back to the dance.

Recently facing off against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, March 14, Scherzer had back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal in awe of what the future Hall of Famer is still able to accomplish. Both starters for each team pitched very well, showcasing the best of the best in the game.

Skubal's Thoughts on Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws against the Detroit Tigers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal spoke to MLB.com's Jason Beck following the start against the Blue Jays and had nothing but positive things to say about Scherzer and the longevity of his game.

“He still looks great. And I think that's motivation for me. I'm 29. I want to look like that when I'm 41, and doing things like I do today, my routine, staying consistent to it. And hopefully I'm doing the same things then. And obviously that's down the road; I need to be present. But it's cool to just watch guys like that," Skubal said.

Skubal revealed that he and Scherzer spoke more in private, and the Blue Jays starter gave him pieces of advice as Detroit's ace goes into a season chasing his third consecutive Cy Young award. But spring is where the advice will stop, especially with the regular season around the corner.

2026 Role for Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) on the mound | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Scherzer's return to the Blue Jays complements the rest of the starters in their youth and prime. His wisdom helped Toronto during the regular season, despite his ERA being bloated compared to what fans are used to seeing from Mad Max.

He's projected to be in the starting rotation, pitching behind Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Cody Ponce and ahead of youngster Trey Yesavage. All in all, this Toronto pitching staff is one of the best in the league, and they could be the reason the Blue Jays return to the World Series in 2026, should all go well.