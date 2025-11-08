This Comment Signals Blue Jays Could Have New Closer Next Season
One of the lasting memories of the World Series will be Toronto Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman giving up the game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas in the top of the ninth inning.
Tasked with shutting things down in the biggest moment, Hoffman came up short. He shared an agonizing thought in the clubhouse after Game 7 was finished, and it's hard not to sympathize with the veteran right-hander.
However, when it comes to putting together the best possible roster, the Blue Jays' front office has to do what's best for the team. That could included moving Hoffman out of the closer role, where he flashed high-upside but also struggled. And based on the comment made by general manager Ross Atkins, there's a chance Toronto could be looking to add a new ninth-inning shutdown man.
"The great thing about Jeff is that he's not married to [being the closer]. Talking about that cohesion and the team approach, he epitomizes it. I think he would be open to anything that makes us better," he stated, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
Why Blue Jays Might Demote Jeff Hoffman
The Blue Jays signed Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million contract coming off two incredible seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. Needing someone to become their closer, Toronto turned the reins over to the right-hander.
But despite going 33-for-40 in save opportunities, Hoffman had a 4.37 ERA across 71 total appearances. His ERA+ was also two points below the league average of 100, and his home run rate and walk rate soared to 5.2% and 9.4%, respectively.
Moving him out of the closer role doesn't necessarily mean he'll return to putting up the numbers he had in the past. But like everyone saw during the most important moment of the season, the things he struggled with all year long came back to bite him at the worst possible time.
Potential Targets of Blue Jays
If Atkins is serious about looking into some outside options to become the closer of the Blue Jays going forward, then this is a great cycle to be in that market. Not only did Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez opt out of their contracts to become free agents, but former star closers like Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley are also available.
With Bo Bichette's impending free agency and looming monster contract still out there, it's unclear how aggressive the front office is going to be or how much money the ownership group is willing to spend.
Because of that, it's hard to envision Toronto will go to the top of the market for a closer. However, there are other established late-innings arms out there like Raisel Iglesias, Kenley Jansen and even Kirby Yates who could be had for cheaper, which might be a place Atkins looks.
It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens with Hoffman and the Blue Jays' closer role this winter. Because if they are eyeing making a change, this is the free agency cycle to do so.