Timely Home Run Hitting Has Led to Blue Jays Making Impressive MLB History

The @BlueJays have now hit 4 home runs this postseason that turned a deficit into a lead:



Andrés Giménez (ALCS Game 4)

George Springer (ALCS Game 7)

Alejandro Kirk (yesterday)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (today)



That's the most by any team in a single postseason in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/SQfP741BCY