Timely Home Run Hitting Has Led to Blue Jays Making Impressive MLB History
The Toronto Blue Jays’ offense has been the backbone of the team’s success during the MLB postseason. They have scored 94 runs in 15 games, lapping the field when it comes to scoring in the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have scored 63 runs in 14 games, are the second most prolific squad in the postseason this year. The Blue Jays are getting the job done in every facet offensively, producing a .285/.348/.475 slash line entering Game 5 of the World Series.
There have been several standout performers for the team. ALCS MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading the way with a .419/.500/.806 slash line, hitting seven home runs and three doubles with 14 RBI.
Ernie Clement has been on fire with a .393/.406/.541 slash line with six extra-base hits. Bo Bichette, Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes all have postseason batting averages of .309 or higher as well.
The contact over power approach Toronto has adopted is working well. They are putting together strong at-bats, consistently putting the ball in play to put pressure on the opposing defense.
Blue Jays Making Home Run History This Postseason
However, that doesn’t mean the team is lacking when it comes to hitting long balls. They have launched 25 home runs and have added 29 doubles, both the most in the playoffs. And when they hit their long balls, they are making them count.
On Tuesday, Guerrero hit a home run in the top of the third inning. It turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, which Toronto wouldn’t relinquish in what ended up being a 6-2 victory.
That ended up being a historic long ball. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, that was the fourth time this postseason that the Blue Jays have hit a home run that turned a deficit into a lead.
In Game 3 on Monday, Alejandro Kirk did it. George Springer accomplished the feat in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. Earlier in that series, Andres Gimenez did it in Game 4.
The four instances of a player hitting a home run to take a lead after being down in the game are the most in MLB postseason history.
It is one thing to hit home runs when a game is in hand, almost running up the score. It is another to do it at clutch points in a contest, helping turn the tide for your team as those four players did.
Toronto battled back from deficits constantly during the regular season, and that refusal-to-quit attitude has carried over into October. If they can do it two more times, they will be champs for the first time since 1993.