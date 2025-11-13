Why All-Star Slugger Would Be Perfect Fit for Blue Jays in Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays have started up their offseason and will be seeking to make some improvements to get back to the World Series in 2026.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, a good part of their core is going to be returning for next year. That is a luxury to have, but there will be some key decisions that the franchise is going to have to make.

Arguably, the most crucial decision will be what to do with shortstop Bo Bichette. He is a free agent and will be one of the most sought-after sluggers available this winter. While he has had an excellent career for the team and is coming off a strong campaign, the team might be best suited to go in another direction.

While Bichette is a fantastic slugger, he has become a bit of a defensive liability at shortstop, and moving positions makes sense. For a player who is likely going to be receiving offers around the $200 million mark, not being a good defender isn’t ideal.

It might behoove the team to let Bichette walk in free agency and pursue another top free agent. One player who would be an excellent fit and a perfect pairing with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker.

Why Tucker Makes Sense

David Banks-Imagn Images

It appears like Tucker is going to be just a one-and-done player for the Cubs, with the All-Star set to be the top prize available in free agency. Toronto hasn’t had the best luck in recent years trying to convince the top stars to come North, but re-signing Guerrero might be the first domino in changing that narrative.

Furthermore, with the team just being a few inches away from winning the World Series in 2026, they will also present potential free agents with the ability to contend right away. Even though Tucker might not have had the best second half of the season due to injuries, he is one of the best all-around players in baseball.

The All-Star slugger is capable of doing it all, which could be the missing piece for the Blue Jays. Pairing him alongside Guerrero would give Toronto one of the best duos in baseball, and with Tucker being a lefty slugger, would provide some pop from that side of the plate.

While getting the best free agent on the market will be a challenge, the Blue Jays might be in an excellent position to do so. If they can, the duo of Tucker and Guerrero would be exciting to watch.

