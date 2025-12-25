Blue Jays Would Brighten Christmas by Signing These Two Free Agents

The offseason work that the Toronto Blue Jays have put in is nothing but admirable as they fight to get back to the 2026 World Series and come away with a title. Their roster for next season is looking nearly unbeatable but there are still a couple of holes to patch up before opening day comes around.

With Christmas here it is easy to fantasize about what (or who) would make a perfect gift for the ball club and it is a pair of free agents who the Jays are actively trying to lock down: slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker and home-grown hero Bo Bichette.

Both of these two big hitters hit free agency and while Bichette has been adamant about staying where he has played his entire career, Tucker has made it clear that he is looking for a new home.

Bo Bichette

Since being drafted straight out of high school back in 2016 Bichette has been in Toronto. He worked his way through their farm system until his eventual debut in 2019 and was easily named the organization's Rookie of the Year after batting .311 and slugging .571 in 46 games.

This past season he helped lead the Blue Jays to their best performances in over 30 years as he was on track to a 20+ home run and 100+ RBI stat line had he not missed the final month of the season. There is a reason that manager John Schneider has expressed how much he wants Bichette to be on their opening day roster.

A New Home for Kyle Tucker

With a hitting lineup as stacked as the Blue Jays (especially in their outfield) it is almost hard to fathom why the Jays are pursuing him as hard as they are, until you look at his stat lines.

This was an "off" year for Tucker, battling an injury to his hand halfway through the season, but his performance still led to a Silver Slugger Award as he finished with 22 home runs, 77 RBI, and 87 drawn walks to complement a slash line of .266/.377/.464.

If he does sign with Toronto it will be his third home since joining the Majors as he was primarily with Houston before he was traded at the end of 2024 simply because the organization knew his price would be extremely high when he became a free agent.

Even if the Blue Jays secure just one of these players it would make for quite a Merry Christmas, but a perfect scenario would be both of them under the tree.

