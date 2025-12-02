Blue Jays Urged to Make Another Massive Free Agency Splash with Star Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays headed into the offseason with a fresh wound after losing the World Series, but instead of crying about it, they have come out swinging and determined to get back.

Toronto needed pitching, so they went out and signed one of the top names on the market in Dylan Cease to a massive seven-year, $218 million deal. Now, the focus turns to the lineup, and the Blue Jays keep on getting connected to an absolute dream target.

Since the World Series ended, insiders have repeatedly mentioned Toronto for the sweepstakes of Kyle Tucker. Apparently, despite already spending a ton on Cease, that noise is not slowing down.

During a recent article naming best free agency fits for each team, notable baseball insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com encouraged general manager Ross Atkins to not stop at Cease, and go land Tucker as well.

Blue Jays Are Still Best Fit for Kyle Tucker, Feinsand Says

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Toronto has already made the biggest splash of the offseason by agreeing to a seven-year deal with Dylan Cease, so why stop there?" Feinsand wrote. "Tucker is the consensus No. 1 free agent on the market and would make a dangerous lineup even better. Just imagine the nightmare pitchers would face with Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting back-to-back for the next decade."

Of course, bringing in Tucker would require some obvious maneuvering in terms of how the outfield would actually be constructed including potentially even considering trading away guys who helped Toronto get to the World Series.

This is a business of tough calls though, and if Atkins is truly determined to match lineups and rotations with the Los Angeles Dodgers in hopes of a rematch a year from now, aggressive moves like bringing in more superstars will have to be made.

Tucker Would Instantly Make Blue Jays Lineup Among Best in Baseball

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) flies out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Though he stumbled down the stretch of 2025 largely due to injuries derailing his season, Tucker is among the best all-around players in baseball with his combination of fielding, base running, and an absolutely elite bat.

Racking up a 4.7 bWAR in 2024 while playing less than half the season, Tucker owned a slash line of .289/.408/.585, putting up MVP type numbers for the Houston Astros. With the Chicago Cubs, he was well on his way to a similar type season in the first half before slowing down over the summer, but what he brings to a lineup is not a question.

This is a team-changing type player, and if Toronto is determined to add more star power, Tucker is the definition of just that. Of course, he will not be anything close to cheap, but the Blue Jays already proved money is no object with their contract for Cease.

Adding Tucker to a lineup which just got to the brink of a championship in an American League that is still fairly weak, has the chance to shore up Toronto's status as the team to beat, and give them a chance to finish the job in next year's Fall Classic.

