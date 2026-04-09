Why the Blue Jays Shouldn't Panic After Slow Start to 2026 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a less-than-ideal start in their quest to defend their 2025 American League Pennant. They are coming off a series loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers and have fallen to a 5-7 record. While there is still plenty of baseball left, Toronto is not playing at the level they should be.

However, the Blue Jays rallied to a 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, and looked like the team of last year. In an article by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, outfielder Davis Schneider said, "It's such a long season ahead of us. Obviously, we're not starting the way we wanted with the injuries and the losses, but there's 150 games left. There's still a lot of baseball to be played. Hopefully, we can use this as a jump to a winning streak."

It's way too early to be pushing the panic button as a Blue Jays fan. The sample size is small, and here are a couple of reasons to believe that Toronto will be fine in the long term.

Blue Jays Will Get Reinforcements Soon Enough

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage pitches. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Injuries have decimated the Blue Jays' pitching staff. Several key arms, including Trey Yesavage, José Berríos, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce have suffered setbacks. While Ponce is still a long way from returning, the others are inching closer to toeing the rubber for Toronto.

Yesavage appears to be closer to a return as he threw a few innings in a rehab start on April 3rd. He'll slot in as the third arm in this rotation and will be a massive help. Berríos and Bieber are slowly ramping up, but their impact will be important upon their return.

The Blue Jays are desperate for arms at the moment. Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman have been terrific, but they need some help in the rotation. If these three injured pitchers can return to form, Toronto should feel optimistic about winning more games with improved starting pitching.

Blue Jays Offense Will Figure it Out

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases. after hitting a two-run home run. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' offense has struggled with runners in scoring position. They have to find a way to overcome this issue, but the problem isn't a lack of talent. Unfortunately, Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger were the latest to hit the injured list. While they were both major contributors last season, there are still a lot of hitters who can produce at a high level.

George Springer has gotten off to a tough start, posting a .184 batting average with 14 strikeouts. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still looking for the power numbers, but he's getting on base at a high clip. The sample size is just too small to judge how a player is going to perform.

Sometimes, it just takes time for players to figure something out at the plate. The Blue Jays have the fewest strikeouts in the league (86). If they continue to put the ball in play, good things will happen. Of course, fans would love for Toronto to score a ton of runs every game, but trusting the process is the best thing John Schneider's team can do right now.