Dylan Cease Is Off to a Historic Start—Here’s What It Means for the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays might not have gotten the results they had hoped for in their World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first two games of the series, but it was the franchise's top free agent signing who elevated them to a victory in game three.

Dylan Cease has been everything that the Blue Jays' organization has wanted and more, as he continues to live up to the contract they handed him this offseason. After another quality start, the first three games of his career in Toronto have created history for the franchise.

Cease Makes History & What it Means Next

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

While he might not have yet earned a victory in the win-loss column for a pitcher, Cease made history in game three against the Dodgers by becoming the only Blue Jays pitcher to strike out 26 batters over a three-game debut span in franchise history.

Cease struck out eight Dodgers on Wednesday, struck out six Chicago White Sox players in his return to Rate Field, and struck out 12 Athletics batters in his debut as a Blue Jay. And as Toronto continues its pursuit of getting back to and above .500, these types of performances will only aid them in the process.

Moving forward, the Blue Jays' offense has to provide more run support early for Cease if he continues these Cy Young-type starts early this season, to feel more comfortable with him on the mound.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cease is a veteran and knows how to get the job done, but with a very weakened Blue Jays' starting pitching staff, a lot more weight falls on his shoulders. Along with Kevin Gausman, the two have been the two bright spots in the rotation for Toronto, but that can't continue for the remainder of the season.

They're going to need some help. But if you're a Blue Jays fan, you should feel pretty confident when Cease or Gausman heads to the mound. And so long as the team starts winning games in starts that aren't Cease's or Gausman's, it will only help the one-two punch settle in earlier in their slotted starts.

Cease's next start is scheduled to be against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, which will mark his second road start of the season. The last time he pitched on the road, he went 4.1 innings, allowing eight ground-ball outs and five fly-ball outs, accompanied by six strikeouts.