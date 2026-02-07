Why Juan Sanchez Could Become Blue Jays’ Next Huge Power Source

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the game’s biggest stars. But, not that long ago, he was an international free agent working his way up.

Granted, everyone knew his father — Vladimir Guererro Sr. — but bloodlines don’t necessarily guarantee stardom. Guerrero Jr. has worked for every bit of the 14-year, $500 million deal he signed with the Blue Jays last season. He is the face of the franchise and its most significant source of power. But, finding players that can complement him is the job of general manager Ross Atkins and the rest of Toronto’s leadership.

That means pulling ever level to find talent, including the same international free agency pool their star came from.

Juan Sanchez isn’t ready to be that player yet. But he struck an intriguing profile in the Dominican Summer League a year ago and Baseball America (subscription required) selected him as one of the top hitters to watch as he likely comes stateside in 2026.

About Juan Sanchez

Juan Sanchez has massive power.



The Blue Jays prospect could slug his way into the Top 100 with an excellent stateside debut 💪



The Blue Jays signed Sanchez out of the Dominican Republic. Like most international prospects, he stayed in his home country for the DSL, which is home base for the rookie summer league that features young prospects from around the world. Most stay in the DSL for at least a year. Sanchez made certain that his stay in the Dominican would only be for one season.

The power that the Blue Jays hoped he had when he signed showed up in a big way. He slashed .341/.439/.565 with a blistering 1.004 OPS, which included eight home runs and 40 RBI in 56 games. He also had 16 doubles and four triples. He struck out 44 times and walked 26 times.

That significant — and consistent power — for a player who is just 18 years old. Baseball America writer Jesús Cano wrote that he may be a candidate for third base, as opposed to shortstop, where he’s currently playing. He based the assessment on Sanchez’s build. The 6-foot-3 slugger should build more power as he grows into his frame.

If he slots in at third base, that could be a long-term play for the Blue Jays. It’s a position the franchise has had trouble finding a consistent star of late. For now, Toronto has signed Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year deal and he can play that position, among others. But what about when his deal is done?

Four years is enough time for Sanchez to make progress and be ready to take a position of need for the franchise — and to take a place alongside Guerrero Jr. in the lineup every day.

