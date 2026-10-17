One Prospect Could Change the Blue Jays’ Entire Offseason Plan

The Toronto Blue Jays have some things to figure out after a disappointing 2026 in which they went all in last offseason.

Some of it isn't Toronto’s fault. The Blue Jays at times had an injured list that looked like their entire 26-man roster. The starting pitching that was supposed to be their backbone was banged up from the start. The bullpen had some real issues. The offense lost its pop.

It’s an intriguing offseason for the Blue Jays. Toronto doesn’t need more starting pitching, assuming all the injured starters that it lost in 2026 return in 2027. It’s even possible the Blue Jays could lure back a veteran like Shane Bieber or Kevin Gausman on different terms. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. couldn’t possibly have a worse season in 2027 than he had in 2026. There is young talent throughout the roster that can help the team transition to a new era.

But of all their offseason plans, this prospect could help alter them a bit.

Which Prospect Can Alter Toronto’s Postseason Plan?

Fill yer boots, Jay Harry!



Acquired from the Twins in a trade for Trevor Richards, the INF/OF homers on the first pitch he sees in the @BlueJays organization as a member of the @vancanadians. pic.twitter.com/lW63EKBGWR — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 4, 2024

Toronto could have a significant hole in the lineup with George Springer either retiring or signing with another team. Springer plays outfield and DH. Looking ahead to next season there’s Brett Bateman, Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw as potential starters. The temptation to add an outfielder certainly exists for Toronto, even with Yohendrick Pinango and Davis Schneider on the roster.

Maybe Jay Harry can change that? He’s listed as a second baseman at Triple-A Buffalo, MLB Pipeline lists the Top 30 prospect as a middle infielder and outfielder. That makes him a potential challenger for an outfield role in 2027 and based on his bat, he's ready.

Last season he slashed .298/.343/.495 with 14 home runs and 76 RBI with three different affiliates. It was a huge bounce-back from 2025 when he slashed .199/.284/.288 with five home runs and 31 RBI in 100 games.

Toronto acquired Harry from the Minnesota Twins in a trade, and the former Penn State star has positioned himself to make a play for a roster spot in 2027. He doesn't need to be ready in April. There's a good chance that baseball will have a work stoppage in December if Major League owners and the MLB Players Association can't come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Any delay in the season would give Harry more time to prove to the Blue Jays that he can be an answer on their roster. His versatility is key. Since he can play both middle infield spots and outfield, he can be available to Toronto at multiple positions. It's the kind of versatility that Ernie Clement and Schneider bring now.

The best part? Because he's a rookie, he'd be cheap. He would allow the Blue Jays to direct their resources to other areas of need and give them more depth in 2027.